AFP-FL backs ‘scope of practice’ expansion in new ad campaign

Americans for Prosperity-Florida is launching a new digital ad campaign in support of independent practice for advanced practice registered nurses and physician assistants.

Expanded scope of practice, which would allow APRNs and PAs to practice without physician supervision, has been pitched in the Legislature for years. This Session, HB 7053 and SB 1676 are the vehicles.

AFP-FL said it’s supporting the policy because it would expand access to quality health care while creating jobs, boosting the economy, and saving Floridians cash — as much as $500 a year for the average Floridian. The group points to a 2018 study as backup.

“Removing barriers to allow registered nurses to do what they are trained to do is good for patients, good for doctors, and good for the economy. Florida has already made historic strides in improving access to quality health care for all Floridians,” AFP-FL state director Skylar Zander said, referring to last year’s certificate of need repeal.

“This legislation would build on that success and help ensure that people living in the hundreds of regions facing physician shortages across Florida get the care they need. There’s no silver bullet to fixing our healthcare system, but commonsense steps like expanding scope of practice for qualified nurses is something we should all get behind.”

A sample Facebook ad reads, “Send your Senator a message today, urging them to support scope of practice legislation!”

Those who click the ad are directed to a page where they can sign on to a form letter that will be delivered to their Senator.

AFP-FL said the campaign will run through the end of the Legislative Session, or until the legislation is passed, whichever comes first.

Expanded scope of practice is a top priority for House Speaker José Oliva, who has publicly supported the change since the opening day of the Legislative Session.

“I am proud to support legislation this year to grant APRNs independent practice across our state to improve access to quality care for all and allow these professionals to work to the full extent of their training and education,” he said in January.

An image of the ad is below.