fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Legislation to highlight bloody voting suppression history ready for Senate vote

Headlines Influence Tallahassee

DCF files lawsuit against troubled domestic violence agency

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hollywood star Leah Remini endorses Mark Bunker in Clearwater City Council race

2020 Headlines

With Super Tuesday out of the way, Joe Biden releases plan to tackle opioids crisis

2020 Headlines

Ted Deutch backs Joe Biden for President

2020 Headlines

Jill Biden coming to Miami, Orlando this weekend

Headlines

Legislation to highlight bloody voting suppression history ready for Senate vote

Ocoee has proclaimed the massacre an act of domestic terrorism.

on

The Senate is poised to pass legislation to make more Floridians aware of the 1920 Ocoee Election Day Riots.

The bill (SB 1262), sponsored by Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy of Ocoee would direct the Education Commissioner’s African American History Task Force to recommend ways the history of that massacre can be taught in schools. It’s now ready for a final vote.

The legislation would also direct the Secretary of State’s office to find ways the Museum of Florida History and other national museums could highlight that violent Ocoee history. And it would order the Secretary of Environmental Protection to see if state parks could be named after some of the victims. It would also encourage school boards to consider naming buildings after the Ocoee victims.

The original version created a descendants’ compensation fund and required the Department of Economic Opportunity to prioritize applications from black businesses in areas directly impacted by the violence. 

The violence started before the November election in 1920 because the Ku Klux Klan Grand Master of Florida sent a threatening letter to a politician who was registering African Americans to vote.

A white mob went after two black men who were recording the names of black people who had been denied the right to vote. The mob lynched one of the black men,  Julius “July” Perry, a prominent leader in the early Orange County African American community. The other man fled the area.

The white mob set fire to all black-owned buildings in northern Ocoee. Between three and 60 African Americans reportedly died from the violence, and the remaining black residents fled.

In recent decades the event has drawn significant attention in Ocoee, which last year proclaimed the massacre an act of domestic terror inflicted upon the African American residents of the community; and in Orange County and Orlando, where a historical marker was placed this spring outside the Orange County Regional History Center in downtown Orlando. But it has not garnered much state or national attention. Nor have there been significant efforts to reconcile what happened.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Sarah Mueller has extensive experience covering public policy. She earned her bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2010. She began her career covering local government in Texas, Georgia and Colorado. She returned to school in 2016 to earn a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting. Since then, she’s worked in public radio covering state politics in Illinois, Florida and Delaware. If you'd like to contact her, send an email to sarah@floridapolitics.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Billy seber Trump

    March 4, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    This version of the bill is fine. We should all know our history in Florida. I spoke out in Tallahassee against reparations for the descendants, because it would open a legal can of worms. This version is fine.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.