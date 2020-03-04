fbpx
Connect with us

Influence

Senate declares August as “Amblyopia Awareness Month”

Headlines Influence Tallahassee

DCF files lawsuit against troubled domestic violence agency

Headlines Influence

Americans for Prosperity backs ‘scope of practice’ expansion in new ad campaign

Headlines Influence

Ashley Moody joins brief calling for lower prescription drug costs

Headlines Influence

Legislation to highlight bloody voting suppression history ready for Senate vote

Headlines Influence

Smoking at 21 and vaping regulation bills stumble in negotiations
Feel free to use this image, just link to www.SeniorLiving.Org This photo required alot of editing in PS. I like the color and the gausian blur on this one.

Influence

Senate declares August as “Amblyopia Awareness Month”

Currently, only one in five preschoolers get vision screenings.

on

On Tuesday, the Senate passed a resolution declaring August as “Amblyopia Awareness Month.”

Amblyopia, more commonly referred to as “lazy eye,” is the most common cause of permanent vision loss in children. It is caused by a number of eye disorders but it is preventable if caught and treated early, so the Florida Society of Ophthalmology and the For Eye Care Foundation have made raising awareness a priority.

On Wednesday, the associations praised the Senate and SR 1252 sponsor Sen. Lori Berman for their help in spreading the word about the importance of vision screenings for 3- to 5-year-olds.

“Hundreds of thousands of children in the U.S. are too often left with permanent vision loss due to issues that go undetected,” said Dr. Darby D. Miller, the president of FSO and a board member at FECF. “We know that the sooner children are identified to have vision threatening disorders such as amblyopia, the sooner we can treat them and the better their chances of successful treatment.”

The resolution also promotes statewide preschool vision screenings. Currently, FSO and FECF say fewer than one in five preschoolers are screened for vision problems.

The groups will be partnering with organizations across the state to promote amblyopia awareness and perform pediatric vision screenings.

“Early detection is key in preventing permanent visual loss. We thank Senator Lori Berman for recognizing that our children need access to screenings, and the need for parents to have both knowledge and resources to know what to look out for to help prevent this type of blindness in their children,” said Dr. David Cano, who chairs the FEFC board.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.