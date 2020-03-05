Occupational dereg bill could add rules for booze, Airbnbs

An ambitious occupational license deregulation bill could potentially take on even more big-picture topics this week.

HB 1193, from Spring Hill Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, is billed as the Occupational Freedom and Opportunity Act.

A wide swath of professions, ranging from cosmetology to interior design, would be affected by the legislation. Auctioneers, barbers, and geologists would have fewer education requirements, with nutritionists and boxing announcers seeing some licensing requirements eliminated completely.

The bill is on Friday’s Special Order Calendar, where two other big-idea bills could potentially be tacked onto the measure via strike all amendments.

One would impose a statewide regulatory scheme for short-term rentals like VRBO and Airbnb, removing regulations in localities that didn’t have them pre-2011.

Rep. Jason Fischer‘s HB 1011 is on its second reading in the House, but the Senate version stalled out in committee and Gov. Ron DeSantis has said that vacation rental zoning should be a matter of local control.

Local regulations under the bill are only permitted if they apply to all properties, including long-term rentals and owner-occupied homes. DBPR would be charged with regulating the industry statewide, which critics from the Governor on down have been skeptical about.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is a staunch believer in deregulation, but it is entirely possible the short-term rental add on could be going too far.

But vacation rental preemption is not the only strike-all in play.

Rep. Holly Raschein‘s legislation to boost distilleries is also a potential addendum that mirrors the language of her HB 1165.

The bill is on its second reading in the House.

The amendment would repeal statutes related to wine and cider container size limitations and would allow distillers to blend bottled spirits together. Distilleries could hold tastings and tours anywhere liquor can be sold.

It would also increase the maximum production threshold for craft distilleries from 75,000 to 250,000 gallons and allow up to 75,000 gallons to be sold straight from a company’s own gift shop.

It also authorizes the issuance of up to three vendor licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages on a distillery’s premises.

__

Florida Politics’ Scott Powers and Jacob Ogles contributed to this post.