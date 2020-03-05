fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Mike Mannino picks up a handful of endorsements in crowded City Council contest

Coronavirus Headlines

Madness or precaution? Group calls on NCAA to hold March Madness games without fans

Headlines Tampa Bay

May 30 set for grand opening of new St. Pete Pier

Federal Headlines

Study shows Florida could lose more than 22,000 jobs if DACA ends

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Jacksonville Bold for 3.5.20 — Homestretch

2020 Headlines

Latest poll of Florida primary shows Joe Biden with massive lead over Bernie Sanders
Photo courtesy: Mike Mannino

Headlines

Mike Mannino picks up a handful of endorsements in crowded City Council contest

Mannino is one of five candidates running for the open Seat 2.

on

Clearwater City Council candidate Mike Mannino picked up several endorsements over the last several days including from community leaders and activists and a local Mayor.

Mannino is running for Seat 2 to replace incumbent Jay Polglaze who is not seeking reelection.

Mannino received endorsements from Dunedin Mayor Julie Ward-Bujalski and three community leaders.

“Mike’s understanding surrounding the importance of balancing Clearwater’s quality of life, economic prosperity, and environmental responsibility make him uniquely qualified to lead Clearwater.,” Ward-Bujalski said.

He also picked up support from Clearwater/Upper Pinellas NAACP Vice President Muhammad Abdur-Rahim.

“I support Mike Mannino to make our community a viable place to live, work, and raise families,” Abdur-Rahim said.

Other supporters include longtime Clearwater Beach activist Anne Garris, who has fought on behalf of beachgoers to keep the beach public domain as homeowners sought to privatize sections of beach behind their homes.

“As a born and raised resident of Clearwater, Mr. Mannino respects our city’s history, protects our quality of life and will stand up to preserve the environment for future generations to enjoy,” Garris said.

Garris also frequently speaks at events about the history of the city’s iconic and famously recognized beach.

A popular local couple also lend their support to Mannino. Melody and Jerry Figurski are former winners of the city’s Mr. & Mrs. Clearwater superlative and longtime board members for the ARC of Tampa Bay, a group that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Mike leads from a foundation of faith, a passion for the Clearwater community, and a desire to serve people from ALL walks of life,” the couple wrote in a statement supporting Mannino.

Mannino is one of five candidates running in Seat 2, a crowded race by any standard, but particularly for Clearwater where participation in municipal contests has historically been quiet.

His other opponents include Mark Bunker, a longtime critic of Scientology, businessman Bruce Rector, retired tech worker Eliseo Santana and small business owner and wearable art artist Lina Teixeira.

“It’s bigger than winning an election and more important than just the next four years, it’s about the shape and direction of Clearwater’s future”, Mannino said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.