Vacation rentals, booze dropped from occupational deregulation bill

An ambitious occupational license deregulation bill was poised to take on unrelated concepts, but in the end amendment sponsors pulled back.

HB 1193, from Spring Hill Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, is billed as the Occupational Freedom and Opportunity Act.

A wide swath of professions, ranging from body wrapping to boxing announcing, would be affected by the legislation.

Auctioneers, barbers, electrical contractors, and geologists would have fewer education requirements, with nutritionists, interior designers, landscape architects, accountants, and boxing announcers seeing some licensing requirements eliminated completely.

The bill also removes penalties for failure to pay student loans that existed for many licensed professionals.

The bill advanced from Friday’s Special Order Calendar, where two other big-idea bills were poised to be tacked onto the measure via strike all amendments.

The House could pass it Friday.

However, the amendments were withdrawn ahead of the hearing.

One would have imposed a statewide regulatory scheme for short-term rental operators like Airbnb and VRBO, removing regulations in localities that didn’t have them pre-2011.

Rep. Jason Fischer‘s HB 1011 is on its second reading in the House, but the Senate version stalled out in committee after Gov. Ron DeSantis said that vacation rental zoning should be a matter of local control.

Local regulations under the bill are only permitted if they apply to all properties, including long-term rentals and owner-occupied homes. DBPR would be charged with regulating the industry statewide, which critics from the Governor on down have been skeptical about.

But vacation rental preemption was not the only strike-all in play.

Rep. Holly Raschein‘s legislation to boost distilleries was also a potential addendum that mirrors the language of her HB 1165.

The bill is on its second reading in the House.

The amendment would have repealed statutes related to wine and cider container size limitations and would allow distillers to blend bottled spirits together. Distilleries could hold tastings and tours anywhere liquor can be sold.

It would also increase the maximum production threshold for craft distilleries from 75,000 to 250,000 gallons and allow up to 75,000 gallons to be sold straight from a company’s own gift shop.

It also authorizes the issuance of up to three vendor licenses for the sale of alcoholic beverages on a distillery’s premises.

Florida Politics’ Scott Powers and Jacob Ogles contributed to this post.