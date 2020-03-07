Miami-Dade Democratic party to host county mayoral candidates at Blue Forum and Fair

A trio of Miami-Dade mayoral candidates will appear at a town hall this Sunday hosted by the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.

The “Blue Forum and Fair” will take place Sunday, March 15. It will be held at the Firefighters’ Memorial Building in Doral.

The fair begins at noon, where several candidates from local races are scheduled to attend.

The mayoral forum is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Miami-Dade County Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Jean Monestime are scheduled attend. Former Miami-Dade County Mayor Alex Penelas will be on hand as well.

Later this month, Levine Cava and Penelas will also appear at a town hall hosted by Safeguarding American Values for Everyone (SAVE), a Miami-based organization that promotes LGBTQ rights.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Xavier Suarez will join Levine Cava and Penelas at that event, which will take place on March 30.

At least eight other local candidates are scheduled to attend at Sunday’s Blue Forum and Fair as well.

House District 105 candidates Javier Estevez and Mauren Porras are both set to appear. House candidates Franccesca Cesti-Browne of District 115 and Clint Barras of District 120 will be on hand as well.

Daniella Cohen Higgins, a candidate for District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission, has also confirmed.

Nancy Lawther and Luisa Santos, who are both running for District 9 on the Miami-Dade County School Board will also attend, as will Melba Pearson, a candidate for Miami-Dade State Attorney.

“Throughout 2020, the Miami-Dade Democratic Party intends to make a strong case for Democratic values and Democratic policies everywhere,” said Steve Simeonidis, chair of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party.

“That includes the western part of the county, where many residents have family histories with autocratic regimes.”

The meeting comes just two days before the Florida presidential primary on March 17. Sunday’s event will also allow attendees to participate in a presidential preference poll.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont appear to be the two finalists for the nomination. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also continuing her campaign despite only winning two delegates so far, which equates to 0.1% of all delegates awarded.