fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Senate positions hemp package for floor vote

2020 Headlines

Bookmaker: Val Demings a 14-1 bet for vice president pick

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Hispanic Police Officers Association backs Bibiana Potestad in HD 105

Headlines Influence

Senate accepts House's budget offer, conferences to start

Headlines Influence

House queues 'parental rights' bill for vote

Headlines Influence

School voucher programs could become available to wealthier students
The new Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services hemp program logo art.

Headlines

Senate positions hemp package for floor vote

Senate, House each have bills live.

on

The Senate on Friday positioned legislation for a vote overhauling the state’s hemp program, which has been marred by a rocky rollout.

Sen. Bill Montford‘s bill (SB 1876) includes several recommendations by the Department of Agriculture to clarify regulations around the program approved last year.

Montford said the bill added hemp extract to regulated food, provides a method to amend the state plan if needed and offers guidelines regarding THC and hemp extract, including restricting sales to those under the age of 21.

The Tallahassee Democrat’s measure would exempt “safe” seeds, as defined by USDA, and synthetic CBD from the definition of hemp extract.

And it would add hemp to the Florida Food Safety Act and require small retailers selling hemp products to obtain food permits.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

With the proposed smoking and vaping age of 21 working its way through the Legislature, the bill also rolls hemp products into the new restrictions.

Montford touted the plan in committee as a way to put Florida on the front end of states allowing hemp growth.

In Northwest Florida, hemp growing entered the frame as a way to rebuild the region’s economy following Hurricane Michael. But Gulf Breeze Republican Sen. Doug Broxson expressed his reluctance to support the bill with the unknown potential of hemp products and the future of THC.

Montford said ensuring that farmers grow federally-approved hemp is a priority, and the Legislature should be careful to protect those growers.

Republican Reps. Brad Drake and Ralph Massullo‘s companion bill (HB 1063) was temporarily postponed on the second reading in the House Friday.

The state has programs with partners, such as those under the auspices of Florida A&M University, already underway with Sunshine Hemp of St. Cloud, Florida; Green Earth Cannaceuticals, of Newberry, Florida; and Future Farm Technologies of Vancouver, British Columbia.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.