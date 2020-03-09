Motorola Solutions to show off tech advances at new Fort Lauderdale center

Motorola Solutions, is expanding its South Florida footprint with a new Fort Lauderdale center aimed at showcasing advances in technology.

The company was spun off from Motorola back in 2011 and is focused on making two-way radios and other communications tech aimed at public safety workers and corporate clients.

The company already has another Broward County imprint. Its Plantation office employs technicians and other workers.

“We are expanding our footprint in Florida. Plantation will continue to be home to one of our key research and development centers, housing some of our top innovators, designers and product developers,” said Scott Adler, the company’s Vice President for Southeast Region Sales.

“With the opening of our Fort Lauderdale office and Experience Center, we will bring additional visitors to the area and showcase our newest innovations, including the many technologies that we have developed in Florida.”

The company played a role in assisting state officials’ responses during recent major storms.

Motorola Solutions produced the Land Mobile Radio systems used by state officials in the response to Hurricane Michael. That Category 5 storm devastated the panhandle during its 2018 impact.

And in 2017, the company assisted responders after Hurricane Irma struck South Florida. The company worked to ensure radio communications remained available after the storm took out power for parts of the region for weeks.

But the new Fort Lauderdale center will be aimed at promoting new technology to existing and potential customers. It is scheduled to open “in the coming weeks,” according to a release from the company.

“Motorola Solutions has had a presence in Florida since 1969, when we began engineering and manufacturing communication products in the Fort Lauderdale area,” Adler said.

“Opening the Experience Center will provide us with the opportunity to not only highlight the innovative solutions we offer to our customers, but also how these can benefit the communities in which they serve.”