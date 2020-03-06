Tom Lee drops small business exemption from E-Verify proposal

fbpx
An E-Verify bill is not dead yet, thanks to Tom Lee.

A change in language brings the bill closer to the House version.

Changes introduced on the Senate floor expand the number of businesses that may be subject to employment verification requirements.

Sen. Tom Lee on Friday filed a substantial amendment to his bill (SB 664) regarding mandatory use of the E-Verify system. Senators approved that amendment on the first reading of the bill.

The Thonotosassa Republican’s bill previously exempted businesses with fewer than 50 employees from the requirement.

But an amendment approved Friday drops that exemption and puts new regulations on all private and public sector employees in Florida.

But like the House version (HB 1265), the legislation allows for employers to rely on the paper-based I-9 process instead of using the federal E-Verify database.

“It’s slightly less onerous on business, and a move in the right direction of people who might have concerns,” Lee said.

Rep. Cord Byrd, the House sponsor, has said that should alleviate costs associated with electronic employment verification.

But Lee still believes the E-Verify system is reliable and useful, and that employers using the system do not generally endorse it.

The legislation also allows the Department of Economic Opportunity to approve a system equivalent to E-Verify.

The most controversial portion of the Senate bill, though, remains. That is a provision allowing complaints to DEO to investigate employers and requirements for the DEO in the event a worker fails verification to be reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

An employer knowingly keeping undocumented workers ineligible to hold a job in the U.S. risks the DEO stripping their business license, under the bill.

The proposal has proven to be one of the more controversial pieces of legislation debated this Session, not just with liberal immigrant advocacy groups but with many employers.

Some of that surfaced as the legislation hit the Senate floor for the first time.

Sen. George Gainer, a Panama City Republican, sought assurance that an agriculture employer who has kept an employee on payroll for the past 25 years and “knows them to be good,” would not now have to verify their work eligibility.

Lee said his bill won’t be retroactive, and applies only to new hires.

House and Senate leaders have been involved in high-level negotiations over the substance of the bill, with Gov. Ron DeSantis stressing he wants strong requirements on any legislation that lands on his desk.

DeSantis’ office had no comment at this time on the changes introduced on Friday.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

