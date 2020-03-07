Final negotiations over state budget underway

The 2020 Legislative Session officially entered its home stretch Saturday afternoon, when House and Senate conferees met to hash out details of the budget.

Though the $1.4 billion gap between the House and Senate proposals was eye-popping initially, the complex interplay between politics, policy, and spending priorities worked itself out yet again this year … though likely not in time to ward off an extension past Friday’s previously scheduled Sine Die.

Going in to Saturday, there were many knowns. Such as the first subcommittee meeting: the Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meeting beginning at 3:15. Other notices will be issued momentarily, with meetings going late into the evening.

Spirits were buoyant in the committee room as things kicked off.

Rep. Travis Cummings, the House Appropriations Chair chairing the budget conference, introduced the formal organization for the conferences this year.

Senate President Bill Galvano lauded his strong working relationship with House Speaker José Oliva, saying the Senate is “well-prepared” for the process ahead.

Oliva joked that “war is hell, but keeping peace isn’t easy … it requires integrity, restraint … trust.”

“I’ve always known that I can trust you,” Oliva said to Galvano.

Oliva lauded the “amazing team” of budget chairs from Clay County, and said that legislators would “bring it home” relative to the budget process.

Senate Appropriations Chair Rob Bradley said “we’re going to leave in a place where everybody wins.”

The Legislature’s allocation agreements include $13.2 billion for Pre-K education, $4.7 billion for higher education, $10.6 billion for health care, $4.7 billion for the justice system, $201.4 million for transportation and tourism, $537.8 million for agriculture and the environment, $341.5 million for government operations and $656.7 million for administered funds and statewide issues.

VISIT FLORIDA would yet again be spared the axe, Oliva said Friday. Bradley and Cummings said it would be fully funded.

And despite material differences in the Senate and House proposals to implement teacher raises, Oliva said the chambers were “aligned” there too.

He was also optimistic the Governor would be “happy” with the budget.

Affordable housing funding and land conservation, via the Sadowski Trust and Florida Forever, were massive gaps as the Session began. The Senate would have allocated nearly a quarter-billion dollars more for low-income housing. And over $100 million more for environmental land conservation.

The Sadowski Trust will be fully funded. And the chairs said that when it came to the Florida Forever program, the chambers are closing in on a final number between the House $20 million position and the Senate $125 million.

As well, coronavirus funding should be near the $25 million the Governor wants.