Senate accepts House’s budget offer, conferences to start

House Appropriations Chair Travis Cummings made news on the budget Friday while giving his farewell speech.

Cummings announced that his counterpart in the Senate, Budget Chief Rob Bradley has accepted the House’s offer. He said they plan to announce the time for conferences later in the day.

Senate President Bill Galvano said Thursday he felt “good” about where the Senate and House are regarding the budget. House Speaker Jose Oliva likewise expressed optimism.

Members are staying in town through the weekend, as the chambers attempt to work out the $1.4 billion gap between the House and Senate proposals.

Holding up the process are “big divides in the budget.”

Those include education where the Senate and House proposals differ on plans to implement teacher raises.

The Senate budget appropriates $500 million for teacher raises, along with $325 million in Base Student Allocation flexible spending, which districts can invest in teachers and school district personnel.

Meanwhile, the House proposal would “increase the minimum base salary for a full-time classroom teacher to an amount that is achievable by the school district’s portion of the $500 million; however, no school district is required to increase the minimum base salary to an amount that exceeds $50,000.

The Florida House cleared the table for negotiations Friday morning by approving a $115 million tax package.

Some Democrats decried the legislation as being too focused on giving breaks to special interests. House Ways & Means Chairman Bryan Avila, a Miami Springs Republican sponsoring the bill, dismissed charges that it would be a corporate giveaway. He said 60% of the package is for households, 25% is for small businesses and families and 15% is for corporations.

Avila pointed to a “difference in philosophy” on the issue.

“We don’t want to penalize our businesses, again whether large and small, because our residents depend upon those businesses for jobs,” he said.

The House package would provide sales-tax “holidays” before hurricane season and the new school year. It also would trim sales taxes on commercial leases by 0.1 percentage point, to 5.4%, and reduce the communications services tax, collected on things such as cell phones and cable and satellite television, by 0.5 percentage point.

The communications services tax cut is projected as a $24.9 million savings next fiscal year, growing eventually to $59.7 million a year.

Among other things in the package is an increased refund on aviation-fuel taxes, the elimination of an unused pool of money for professional sports stadiums and the addition of water infrastructure projects to a list of allowed uses for local tourist-development dollars.

Several Democrats criticized the package for failing to end a 2019 corporate income-tax refund. Also, Democrats questioned portions of the proposal such as the aviation-fuel tax cut and a one-time $2 million tax credit for rental car companies.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith said tax packages have evolved over the years from being mostly for working families to benefiting corporations.

“The reason the (state) budget is tight is because we’ve refunded hundreds of millions of dollars to the top 1% of corporations who made so much money last year that they owed us corporate income taxes,” Smith said. “Did you know that only 1% of Florida businesses actually pay corporate income tax? And we’re going to be refunding them $543 million.”

But not all Democrats opposed the package.

Rep. Al Jacquet said the savings might not be enough for low-income families, but “there are some” savings, such as part of the back-to-school tax holiday that would allow people to avoid paying sales taxes on up to $1,000 of the cost of personal computers.