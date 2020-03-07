Budget conference: State employees to receive 3% pay raise

The House and Senate has agreed to give state employees an across-the-board 3% pay raise for the coming fiscal year.

That move puts the two chambers consolidating on an agreement state union workers called historical.

Senate budget chief Rob Bradley — standing alongside his House counterpart, Travis Cummings — gave a definitive yes to the across the board raise in a meeting with reporters. That agreement showed the House fully acceding to the Senate’s proposal.

During contract negotiations with the Department of Management Services (DMS), the state’s largest union of government employees had posed an initial offer of 5% across the board pay raise. But the department never returned a counteroffer, insisting it had no authority to okay the state’s spending.

When the Senate dropped its original budget proposal it suggested a 3% pay raise for all state workers, the first proportional raise in recent memory. The budget also outlines that the minimum increase will be $1,000 if a 3% increase would fall below that.

Jacqui Carmona, political director of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Florida, lauded the Senate’s proposal when it first dropped. That plan offered the most collectively for state workers.

However, the House proposed those making less than $51,800 per year get $1,800, capped at a $51,800 sum. In effect, that model would have provided a larger pay raise to those making less than $50,291.26 annually, at which point the Senate’s budget presents more.

Since 2008, AFSCME employees have received two pay raises. In 2013 and 2017, employees making more than $40,000 per year received $1,000 raises. And those making less than $40,000 received $1,400 raises.

Florida has consistently ranked among the bottom tier of state employee salaries per capita in recent years. The Sunshine State also ranks among the lowest in average state employee salary.

Bradley said the budget covers the increased cost of state health insurance, approximately $640 for individuals and $1,440 for families. But state employee premiums have stayed the same recently, Carmona said — the state has picked up the tab for years.