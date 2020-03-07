fbpx
Budget conference: Affordable housing fully funded

No sweep this year.

on

Legislative budget chairs offered encouraging words Saturday: affordable housing funds will not be swept as has been the case in many recent years.

The Governor and Senate each wanted $387 million for the Sadowski Trust Fund; the House, just $144 million.

The House acceded to the Senate position.

Senate budget chair Rob Bradley said “we’re not going to sweep the affordable housing trust funds this year.”

House appropriations chair Travis Cummings said “we’ve agreed to that.”

Addressing the media, he said “I know you’ve covered that a lot. We hear not only from a lot of constituents, but members also from a bipartisan standpoint.”

Indeed, a bipartisan group of lawmakers filed legislation this year to keep the funds from being swept. But the bills died in committees in both the House and the Senate.

“You’ve all reported on it often, rightly so. I think that’s a big win this Session. I applaud Senate President [Bill] Galvano, Speaker [José] Oliva, and the Governor.”

“You’ll not see a sweep,” Cummings added.

Sadowski funds are supposed to be used for housing projects, though they are often directed toward other projects.

Over the past decade, lawmakers have swept more than $2 billion from the state’s affordable housing trust fund into general revenue. The 2008 crash and a slow recovery created pretexts, even in recent years with a flush economy.

Lawmakers swept the unspent $125 million of the $332 million from the 2019-2020 trust fund to general funds despite Gov. Ron DeSantis requesting they be reserved for housing.

Another $115 million went toward Hurricane Michael recovery.

The previous year, funding response to the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland cut into affordable housing moneys.

“Because of Parkland, we swept a lot of trust funds,” Bradley said. “There just isn’t enough money there to maintain the Senate’s position of not sweeping the fund — we are going to be sweeping that fund.”

However, even with an expected $25 million earmark for coronavirus response, it appears that legislators will be able to fully fund affordable housing.

___

Florida Politics’ Renzo Downey contributed to this post.

