Budget conference: VISIT FLORIDA fully funded, ‘no strings attached’

Another year of drama regarding tourism marketing in the state ends with a major victory for VISIT FLORIDA.

After another year when House leadership made vocal cases that the agency wasn’t necessary, legislative budget chairs confirmed the agency would be fully funded.

“$50 million, one year,” said Rep. Travis Cummings, the House Appropriations Chair.

The money will not be recurring.

“We don’t want to tie the hands of future legislatures on what that looks like,” Cummings said.

“$50 million yes,” he added, but “we’re obviously working out the details of any longevity.”

“I’m not sure I’m aware of any strings attached,” Cummings added. “It will extend.”

The Senate and House were at loggerheads not just this Session, but through the Speakerships of both Reps. José Oliva and Richard Corcoran.

It remains to be seen if Speaker-designate Chris Sprowls will want to continue these fights.

Oliva made a staunch rhetorical case against what he called a “waste of $30 million” in the Tampa Bay Times in December, saying “VISIT FLORIDA spent about 55% to 58% of its total operating budget on media production and operations directly targeting potential tourists. The remaining dollars are spent on salaries and benefits, fees and services, and things like travel, telephone, and office space.”

Oliva was less strident and more respectful of the agency’s mission in comments Saturday afternoon.

“VISIT FLORIDA deserves credit for marketing at least inside the Legislature,” Oliva said. “Now what they do outside will remain in doubt in my view forever.”

“They’ve certainly convinced the Legislature of their importance,” Oliva added. “Add to that coronavirus and the issues the cruise ship companies are having and possibly the theme parks and there is no doubt that an already difficult argument about an agency that has no power over any of that will once again convince us but for them tourists would be leaving.”

Oliva went on to say that no amount of VISIT FLORIDA money would convince tourists who didn’t want to take a cruise to take a cruise, but the argument appears to be academic since the funding was agreed to.

2019’s cut of the budget from $76 million to $50 million came after intense negotiations. But the legislative will was not there in 2020.

As recently as last month, Oliva didn’t seem eager to strike a deal.

The Senate, meanwhile, has envisioned a long-term extension for the program, passing a bill unanimously that would buy it some time.

SB 362, filed by Clearwater Republican Sen. Ed Hooper, would expand embattled VISIT FLORIDA’s mission until October 2028.

The bill has languished in House Messages since mid-February.

The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, Associated Industries of Florida, Florida TaxWatch, Florida Association of Counties and Florida Chamber all back the reauthorization.