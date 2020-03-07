fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines SW Florida

Patient tests positive for coronavirus in Charlotte County

Coronavirus Headlines

Mike Pence: Risk for the average American 'remains low' after first two Florida coronavirus deaths

Coronavirus Headlines

Budget conference: $25 million earmarked for coronavirus response

Coronavirus Headlines SW Florida

Lee County coronavirus death was a Florida woman in her 70s

Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus in Florida: 2 deaths, 2 new cases announced

APolitical Coronavirus Headlines

Vatican confirms 1st virus case as pope recovers from cold

Coronavirus

Patient tests positive for coronavirus in Charlotte County

Lee County confirmed a new case Saturday as well.

on

The Florida Department of Health announced an individual in Charlotte County has tested presumptively positive for the new coronavirus.

The brings the total number of confirmed positive tests in Florida to 14; until Friday evening there were three.

Health officials announced the Charlotte County case on Saturday afternoon.

“The individual is isolated and being appropriately cared for,” read a social media post.

The diagnosis came the same day as a new reported case in Lee County. A woman who died Thursday in Lee County was posthumously diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus as well, one of two deaths so far in the state.

The other death occurred in Santa Rosa County in the Panhandle.

Both individuals who died in the state were Florida residents.

The man in Santa Rosa was described by officials as elderly and suffering from pre-existing health conditions. The woman who died in Lee was in her 70s. Both had recently traveled overseas.

So far, positive tests in Florida include eight Florida residents (including the two who died), five repatriated cases and one non-Florida resident.

Repatriated individuals are those who contracted the virus outside of the country and have returned to Florida but who will remain isolated at a federally designated site until healthy.

Meanwhile, there have been about 100 tests conducted for people whose results came back negative, and 88 tests pending results.

Lee County health officials this morning noted that while medical professionals are implementing protocols for suspected cases immediately, tests can take time because they must be done in one of three Department of Health labs in the state.

The state labs determine if an individual is listed as a presumptive positive test. Those tests later must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control.

To date, health officials have monitored 1,010 individuals in the state, of whom 278 remain under quarantine right now.

That includes individuals considered at risk because they were exposed to the virus.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.