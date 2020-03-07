fbpx
Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers.

Headlines

Lee Co. officials assessing spread of coronavirus after woman’s death

A second case was confirmed in the county on Saturday.

on

A woman who died in Lee County from the coronavirus recently traveled abroad and was in her 70s.

Another individual tested positive for the disease within the same county, officials revealed Saturday. That brings the total number of positive cases of coronavirus to 19 in the state of Florida, according to the Department of Health. That’s a rapid escalation from three reported cases statewide Friday afternoon.

Two individuals have died in Florida. Both of those individuals were state residents, but officials have not released their names.

Lee Health officials on Saturday held a press conference at Gulf Coast Medical Center, where the woman died. There, Lee Heath CEO Dr. Larry Antonucci and infection prevention Dr. Stephanie Stovall discussed the precautions being taken at the facility to limit spread of the disease within the community, hospital staff or visiting loved ones.

Officials could not disclose if there was any relationship between the two patients or if they had been in contact with one another.

Reporters pressed officials on transparency; Gov. Ron DeSantis at a press conference in Naples Friday had said they had been no new cases hours before the Lee County patient was revealed to have died from the illness.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott also criticized the lack of transparency during an appearance on FOX News Saturday morning.

“I was very surprised when I learned about the death in Lee County, which is adjoining to the county I live in. We didn’t even know there was even a presumptive case. We need to make sure, where did this person travel? We need to make sure if they traveled into the airport, who was on that flight? Let’s make sure they can get tested,” he said.

“We’ve got to get information out. We need to have way more transparency in this. At every level. State, federal and local. We need to have transparency. Like the case in Lee County. Tell people. We didn’t know there was a case until the person passed away.”

Officials said the slow release of information relates in part to patient privacy. Until an individual is positively confirmed to have the virus, the sickness is not considered a public health threat and no information will be released.

The individual who died in Lee was confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus only after her death Thursday, officials said.

Also, while officials in Lee County and elsewhere around the state employ appropriate protocols at the first indications a patient is presumptively positive, final tests must be done at a Department of Health lab in Miami.

In Lee County, tests have been shipped to Miami using FedEx or driven to the lab to get back information as quickly as possible.

DeSantis on Saturday directed the Division of Emergency Management to activate to a Level II state of emergency to ensure proper resources are being deployed around the state.

“It is critical that we proactively coordinate all state resources to mitigate and contain #COVID19,” he tweeted Saturday.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

