Budget conference: Florida Forever funding tripled

The 2020 Legislative Session will finally be the one where environmentally sensitive lands will start to climb back to funding levels enjoyed prior to the Great Recession.

The legislative budget conference committee addressing agriculture, environment, and natural resources issues on Sunday afternoon compromised on Florida Forever funding.

The House gave into a long standing Senate ask Sunday, with a committee chairperson receiving applause after saying “the emails can stop.” Environmentalists have been clamoring for years for more funding as budget cuts and tough times gripped state funding.

Florida Forever, the state program to acquire environmentally sensitive lands, is poised for stronger funding than the House originally stipulated.

The Senate initially proposed slotting $125 million to acquire environmentally sensitive lands; the House, just $20 million.

The House agreed to $100 million in the end, Chair Holly Raschein of the Agriculture and Natural Resources committee confirmed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis requested $100 million.

Senate Budget Chief Rob Bradley said it’s the second time in three years the Legislature has spent $100 million on Florida Forever.

“I am appreciative that we have to come to agreement with our friends in the House on this critical issue,” Bradley said.

Last year’s budget saw the Senate also push for $100 million for Florida Forever, but the final appropriation came in at just $33 million.

These numbers are a small fraction of the money the program got in years past.

Florida Forever enjoyed pre-2009 funding levels of $300 million a year.

However, after some austerity following the recession, the state appears poised to go heavier on land acquisition in its new budget.

Outgoing Senate budget chair Rob Bradley has consistently pushed for getting the program at least to the $100 million mark. He’s getting that money on his way out.

The House had resisted the program, noting its position was to prioritize Everglades funding.

Sen. Linda Stewart told reporters after the Sunday afternoon conference that “the environmental community is somewhat disappointed, they were hoping for $300 to $400 million.”

“We have a lot of projects on the list … land owners that are just not cooperative … we can go deeper down that list for projects,” Stewart said.

“Last year we were at 33, so this is great,” she added.

The House and Senate also agreed on $650 million for water quality issues and Everglades restoration, another budget priority for the Governor.