fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus Headlines

U.S. State Department warns citizens not to take cruises as coronavirus threatens

Coronavirus Headlines

Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test

Coronavirus Headlines

State announces five Florida patients tested positive for coronavirus in one day

Coronavirus Headlines SW Florida

Lee County coronavirus death was a Florida woman in her 70s

Coronavirus Headlines

... and two more coronavirus cases in Florida

Coronavirus

Experts: Cruise ships no place for a coronavirus quarantine
In this photo provided by Michele Smith, a cruise ship worker cleans a railing on the Grand Princess Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast. Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with about 3,500 people aboard to stay back from the California coast Thursday until passengers and crew can be tested, after a traveler from its previous voyage died of the disease and at least two others became infected. A National Guard helicopter lowered test kits onto the 951-foot (290-meter) Grand Princess by rope as the vessel lay at anchor off Northern California, and authorities said the results would be available on Friday. Princess Cruise Lines said fewer than 100 people aboard had been identified for testing. (Michele Smith via AP)

Coronavirus

U.S. State Department warns citizens not to take cruises as coronavirus threatens

Several people have contracted the virus while on a cruise.

on

The U.S. State Department is warning people not to take cruises as threat from the coronavirus continues to spread and cases reported on cruise ships continue to pop up.

The department issued a travel advisory Sunday warning U.S. citizens, particularly those with underlying health issues, not to travel by cruise ship.

“CDC notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment,” the advisory reads. “In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, many countries have implemented strict screening procedures that have denied port entry rights to ships and prevented passengers from disembarking.”

The advisory notes that in some cases, local authorities have permitted passengers to leave the ship, but imposed quarantine procedures on passengers.

“While the U.S. government has evacuated some cruise ship passengers in recent weeks, repatriation flights should not be relied upon as an option for U.S. citizens under the potential risk of quarantine by local authorities,” the advisory warns.

The Department of State reminds travelers that the situation is fluid as more tests continue to show the virus spreading.

They also warn older adults and travelers with underlying health issues to avoid crowded places, non-essential travel and cruise ships to limit their chance of contracting the virus.

The advisory comes as a Carnival-owned cruise ship was forced to stay offshore in South Florida as two crew members were tested for the COVID-19 virus.

The crew members transferred to a Florida-based ship from the Grand Princess cruise ship in California where 21 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus were confirmed. Of those, 19 were crew members.

The Florida-bound ship was supposed to dock in Port Everglades Sunday morning, but instead is sailing back and forth along Florida’s coast as tests are run.

Neither crew member being tested have shown symptoms of the virus, the Carnival Corporation said.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.