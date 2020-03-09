fbpx
In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference, on Capitol Hill, in Washington. The two lawmakers are calling on President Donald Trump to support a series of steps to help Americans deal with the coronavirus outbreak, from paid sick leave to widespread and free testing and other moves. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer: Donald Trump needs to support help for outbreak

Top Democrats want paid sick leave among other measures.

The two top Democratic leaders in Congress are calling on President Donald Trump to support a series of steps to help Americans deal with the coronavirus outbreak — from paid sick leave to widespread and free testing and other moves.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that Trump should put the health and safety of the public first and such steps should take priority over moves to help companies deal with financial losses — like tax cuts for corporations.

“We are demanding that the administration prioritize the health and safety of American workers and their families over corporate interests,” they said in a statement.

Among the steps they are pushing: paid sick leave for workers impacted by the quarantine orders or those responsible for caring for children in case of school closures; enhanced unemployment insurance for workers who may lose their jobs because of the outbreak; expansion of food programs to people impacted by coronavirus; and adequate protection for front-line workers in contact with those exposed.

Other steps they want are widespread, free coronavirus testing, affordable treatment for all; protections from price gouging; and increased resources in the medical system to respond to increased demands.

“The administration must move more quickly and seriously to address the severe impacts of the coronavirus on the financial security of America’s families,” they said.

