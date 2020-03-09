fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Florida Democrats launching Organizing Together 2020 effort to defeat Donald Trump

2020 Headlines

DNC Chair Tom Perez plans South Florida stop to promote voter registration

2020 South Florida

John Kerry to stump for Joe Biden in South Florida Monday

2020

Major gun safety group endorses Joe Biden’s presidential bid

2020 Headlines

Despite coronavirus risk, 2020 hopefuls keep up campaigns for now

2020 Headlines

Val Demings says she'd be honored to be tabbed as running mate

2020

Florida Democrats launching Organizing Together 2020 effort to defeat Donald Trump

A national group is setting up shop in Florida and 5 other swing states.

on

With backing from Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and Sens. Oscar Braynon and Janet Cruz, a coalition of Democratic allies announced Monday they are launching a major statewide organizing effort under the umbrella of Organizing Together 2020 Florida.

The organization, an affiliate of the national Organizing Together 2020, announced it would be quickly opening as many as 30 field offices and hiring and training staff to begin statewide organizing efforts aimed at electing the Democratic presidential nominee, whomever it might be, and defeating Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Fried is serving as state chair, along with Cruz of Tampa and Braynon of Miami as co-chairs.

“Simply put, Organizing Together 2020 Florida is opening offices and recruiting volunteers to communicate with voters. Starting now we need to get all hands on deck working together as early as possible to defeat Donald Trump and his agenda in November,” said Ashley Walker, senior advisor and state lead for the Florida campaign.

The campaign is being organized with support from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Florida, American Federation of Teachers, For Our Future, Forward Florida, Latino Victory Project, LGBTQ Victory Fund, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, National Education Association, NextGen Florida, People for the American Way, Planned Parenthood Votes, Service Employees International Union, United Food and Commercial Workers International, VoteVets, and a handful of other groups.

Similar efforts are being organized in other swing states including Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The national organization is led by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

“We are going to win. Because as Democrats, we have a vision for this country. We are the party of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the party of JFK, the party of John Lewis, the party of Barack Obama. We have serious, forward-thinking ideas to confront the issues facing our country,” Fried said. “And thanks to Organizing Together 2020, we now have the machine to communicate those ideas, to promote our vision and our positive message.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.