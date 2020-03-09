House moves occupational license deregulation bill

An ambitious occupational license deregulation bill passed the House Monday by an 88-25 vote, and it awaits a Senate hearing.

HB 1193, from Spring Hill Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, is billed as the Occupational Freedom and Opportunity Act.

The legislation attempts to push through reforms long sought by free marketeers, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A wide swath of professions, ranging from body wrapping to boxing announcing, would be affected by the legislation.

Auctioneers, barbers, electrical contractors, and geologists would have fewer education requirements, with nutritionists, interior designers, landscape architects, accountants, and boxing announcers seeing some licensing requirements eliminated completely.

The bill also removes penalties for failure to pay student loans that existed for many licensed professionals.

The bill allows for reciprocal licensing from different states, a key ask given Florida’s military population includes spouses and dependents who have demonstrated trade skills already.

Ingoglia noted in committee that Florida has the fourth-highest rate of occupational licensing, with 30% subject to the requirements.

The bill advanced from Friday’s Special Order Calendar, where two other big-idea bills were poised to be tacked onto the measure via strike all amendments.

Ultimately, proposals to include sweeping reforms of vacation-rental zoning and distillery regulations were pulled before floor consideration.

Ingoglia advanced language addressing nutritionists’ concerns with an amendment to carve out work in hospitals and assisted living facilities. That amendment passed on the House floor Monday.

Rep. Loranne Ausley wondered about a licensure gap for outpatients given the disparity in regulation. Ingoglia said a primary care doctor likely would still be involved in the care plan.