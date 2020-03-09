fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

House moves occupational license deregulation bill

Headlines Influence

Senate approves E-Verify requirement

Headlines Influence

House passes shark fin ban with carveout for domestic fishermen

Headlines Influence

Budget conference: Industrial hemp bumped to appropriations chairs

Coronavirus Headlines

COVID-19 prompts Florida to ask travelers to self-quarantine

Headlines Tampa Bay

Budget conference: House, Senate at odds over Super Bowl LV security funding for Tampa

Headlines

House moves occupational license deregulation bill

Barbers, boxing announcers, bodywrappers affected.

on

An ambitious occupational license deregulation bill passed the House Monday by an 88-25 vote, and it awaits a Senate hearing.

HB 1193, from Spring Hill Republican Rep. Blaise Ingoglia, is billed as the Occupational Freedom and Opportunity Act.

The legislation attempts to push through reforms long sought by free marketeers, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A wide swath of professions, ranging from body wrapping to boxing announcing, would be affected by the legislation.

Auctioneers, barbers, electrical contractors, and geologists would have fewer education requirements, with nutritionists, interior designers, landscape architects, accountants, and boxing announcers seeing some licensing requirements eliminated completely.

The bill also removes penalties for failure to pay student loans that existed for many licensed professionals.

The bill allows for reciprocal licensing from different states, a key ask given Florida’s military population includes spouses and dependents who have demonstrated trade skills already.

Ingoglia noted in committee that Florida has the fourth-highest rate of occupational licensing, with 30% subject to the requirements.

The bill advanced from Friday’s Special Order Calendar, where two other big-idea bills were poised to be tacked onto the measure via strike all amendments.

Ultimately, proposals to include sweeping reforms of vacation-rental zoning and distillery regulations were pulled before floor consideration.

Ingoglia advanced language addressing nutritionists’ concerns with an amendment to carve out work in hospitals and assisted living facilities. That amendment passed on the House floor Monday.

Rep. Loranne Ausley wondered about a licensure gap for outpatients given the disparity in regulation. Ingoglia said a primary care doctor likely would still be involved in the care plan.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.