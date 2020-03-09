COVID-19 prompts Florida to ask travelers to self-quarantine

fbpx
An unprecedented step.

on

Florida health officials took the unprecedented step Monday of asking all travelers to self-isolate for 14 days after returning from any foreign travel, to help contain a fast-spreading threat to public health.

Two people have already died in Florida out of 18 Florida residents that state health officials say have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus that is now quickly spreading across the United States and other parts of the world.

The Florida Department of Health, like those in many other states, had previously limited the advisory to people returning from China, South Korea and Italy.

Florida Health Department Spokesman Alberto Moscoso said the move was taken “as part of the effort to control the spread” of the virus in Florida.

“The situation in Florida is swiftly changing,” he said.

Of the 18 Floridians testing positive, 12 were diagnosed in Florida and five were diagnosed in another state, according to the Health Department. In addition a California resident, now under self-isolation in Florida, has tested positive.

It was unclear how the new advisory could play out in a state that is a destination for millions of visitors from overseas. Already, there is concern about how the virus could affect amusement parks such as Disney World in Orlando, one of the country’s most visited attractions. Cruise lines are also already being impacted.

Florida health officials advised residents who have traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to the United States.

In particular, the Health Department is suggesting that anyone who traveled last month on cruise ships on the Nile River in Egypt self-isolate because some passengers have tested positive with the novel strain of coronavirus.

On Monday, Florida House Speaker José Oliva acknowledged the threat from a new virus to the Florida economy, as he opened what could be the final week of this year’s Legislative Session.

“We may be facing a very real challenge here. The coronavirus, while it had a rather minute effect on us, the panic surrounding it has had a real affect,” he told his chamber Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s schedule Monday was expected to be dominated by COVID-19. The Governor was to again speak with Vice President Mike Pence, who President Donald Trump has appointed to lead the national effort against the disease.

Florida health officials say anyone who has a fever, shortness of breath and other symptoms of respiratory illness within 14 days of traveling to some of the most affected areas, such as China, Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, should inform their doctor and local health department. The same advisory applies to people who have been in close contact with anyone who recently traveled to severely impacted countries who show symptoms.

