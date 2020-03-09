fbpx
Headlines

House passes shark fin ban with carveout for domestic fishermen

The bill will now head back to the Senate.

on

The House passed the Senate version of a bill (SB 680), which outlaws the import and export of fins to or from Florida.

However, one amendment was added, meaning the Senate will have to vote anew on the reconfigured bill.

Rep. Kristin Jacobs, in what may be some of her final remarks on the House floor, noted that a lot of traffic has moved through Miami.

“There’s no end to finding a black market for all kinds of things,” Jacobs noted, adding that shark carcasses have been used to traffic cocaine.

Shark finning is the process of catching a shark, removing its fins and discarding the shark. Shark finners usually drop the body back into the ocean, where it bleeds to death or drowns because it can no longer swim properly. The fins fetch a hefty price on the black market where they are most often sold to Asian countries.

The fins are dried and ground into a powder and used to make shark fin soup, a delicacy in China. About half of the dried shark fin market is brokered through Hong Kong.

Rep. Toby Overdorf offered an amendment essentially gutting the bill, banning imported shark fins while protecting those with domestic shipping licenses.

The amendment permits the “sale of shark fins by any commercial fisherman who harvested sharks from a vessel holding a valid federal shark fishing permit on January 1, 2020. The export and sale of shark fins by any wholesale dealer holding a valid federal Atlantic shark dealer permit on January 1, 2020.”

Commercial fisherman had expressed concerns that an all-inclusive ban would have hurt their businesses. They argued fins procured from sharks caught for other legal uses should still be permitted, a request the amendment granted.

The amendment was adopted by voice vote.

A second amendment, also from Oberdorf, renamed the the Kristin Jacobs Ocean Conservation Act.

“You’ve certainly put your heart and soul in it. I’m proud to carry it,” Oberdorf said.

The bill passed 119-1, with Rep. Anthony Sabatini the sole dissenter, as he also was on the naming amendment.

Rep. Jacobs said with emotion pouring from her voice, that this was a “two year work of love.”

“This bill’s really important to the state,” Jacobs said, citing the special draw of Florida waters.

Jacobs thanked Overdorf and chair Rep. Holly Raschein for helping to get the bill over the line, especially regarding the objections of commercial fishermen.

The bill will be moved to the Senate where it will be voted on with the new amendment.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

