Senate approves E-Verify requirement

The Senate passed legislation requiring Florida businesses to confirm whether employers are eligible to legally work in the United States.

The mandatory E-Verify legislation (SB 664) was passed 22-18 in the Senate, with North Florida Republican George Gainer joining with Democrats voting no.

Sen. Tom Lee, the Thonotosassa Republican sponsoring the bill, acknowledged immigration issues are divisive, but characterized the bill as simply verifying business are following federal law.

“Federal law says it is illegal to hire somebody in the country to work if that person is not authorized to work in the United States of America,” Lee said. “They created a form, an I-9, to verify authenticity of an individual to work … The Department of Homeland Security, knowing this exists and wanting to create a tool for businesses to comply with federal law, created an E-Verify system.”

While the bill ultimately garnered support from most Republicans, an E-Verify requirement has been controversial for years. GOP leadership in both chambers of the Legislature voiced serious doubts about the subject along the way.

But Lee expressed some hopefulness the language passed by the Senate represents a final form for the bill.

The bill has been critiqued on the right and the left.

Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez, a Miami Democrat, said Lee’s bill goes beyond verifying employment. He sees the bill both expanding the degree to which government tracks individuals living here, and effectively turning the Department of Economic Opportunity into an immigration enforcement arm.

He expressed the greatest fear over provisions allowing individuals to report a business to the DEO if they suspect it is hiring undocumented workers. If DEO determines that indeed is happening, the agency must report the matter to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“You are effectively calling ICE, but the Department of Economic Opportunity does it for you and you have a state agency calling,” Rodriguez said.

And while Lee has stressed the legislation applies only to new hires, Rodriguez said there will be no way for the DEO to confirm if an undocumented worker was in place before or after the bill became law.