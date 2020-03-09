Ed Montanari backs Mike Twitty’s reelection bid

St. Petersburg City Council Chair Ed Montanari is endorsing Mike Twitty for reelection to Pinellas County Property Appraiser.

“I’m proud to endorse my friend and trusted leader, Mike Twitty for Pinellas County Property Appraiser,” Montanari said. “Mike has done a phenomenal job these past four years protecting taxpayer dollars and innovating the office to make it work more efficiently for property owners and local businesses. He has my full support and I have no doubt he will continue to fight every day to make our county even better.”

Twitty was first elected to Property appraiser in 2016 and sworn into office in early 2017. This is his first reelection bid since defeating Jim Frishe in the Republican primary with 60% of the vote. Twitty technically ran in the general election that year, but received 97% of the vote against a write-in candidate.

So far, Twitty is unopposed for this year’s election.

“I’m honored to have the support of Chair Ed Montanari,” Twitty said. “He’s a natural leader who always puts people before politics and gets things done. I appreciate his friendship and support and look forward to our continued work together for Pinellas County.”

Before being elected, Twitty was a senior managing director and principal at a residential and commercial appraisal company.

He is a former director for the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Appraisal Institute and has more than 30 years of valuation experience including providing expert witness testimony on valuation matters.

Twitty is a state-certified general real estate appraiser and holds a Florida real estate broker’s license.

He’s the current chair of the Enterprise GIS Steering Committee and vice chair of the Business Technology Services board with Pinellas County government.

In addition to his latest endorsement, Twitty is also hard at work raising funds to defeat an eventual challenger, should one arise.

According to his campaign, Twitty has raised more than $35,000. Twitty didn’t officially file for reelection until early February. Reports for that month are not due to the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections office until Tuesday.