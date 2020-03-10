Elite Eight set for TallyMadness

The third round of TallyMadness is over.

With more than 120,000 votes cast, just eight contenders remain in Florida Politics’ annual March Madness-inspired competition to determine the “best” lobbyist in the state.

The signature match of Round 3 was the battle between Justin Thames and Josh Aubuchon. Thames, who represents the Florida Institute of Certified Public Accountants, eked out a narrow win over the Holland & Knight lobbyist, earning himself a spot in the Elite Eight.

The round also continued the trend of women faring well against male competition — Rubin Turnbull’s Amy Bisceglia defeated The Advocacy Group’s Chris Chaney; BillieAnn Gay bested Ryan Matthews of Peebles Smith & Matthews; Pittman Law Group’s Jasmyne Henderson toppled Capital City Consulting’s Andrew Ketchel; and Lewis Longman & Walker’s Natalie Kato got by Florida International University

lobbyist Chris Cantens.

GrayRobinson lobbyist Jessica Love was the exception to the rule, falling short in her match against Nick Matthews of Becker & Poliakoff.

In all, nine women made the Sweet Sixteen and six are advancing to the next round.

Also among them are Rutledge Ecenia’s Corinne Mixon and Metz Husband & Daughton’s Alli Liby-Schoonover. Mixon defeated Sara Clements, while Liby-Schoonover ended Victoria Price’s run.

TallyMadness’ rounds are getting shorter from here on — fourth-round voting ends at midnight.

The Round 4 schedule:

— BillieAnn Gay vs. Amy Biseglia

— Alli Liby-Schoonover vs Justin Thames

— Natalie Kato vs. Nick Matthews

— Corrine Mixon vs. Jasmyne Henderson