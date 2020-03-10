Delegation for 3.11.20: Supreme threats — small biz — secure bases — coronavirus — Guard parity

The issue beneath the mayhem

As Americans are trying to figure out what the stock market chaos means, few likely realize that an important Supreme Court hearing took place last week. That, coronavirus, and a rally outside the court while the hearing was in progress, have blotted out coverage of this substantive case.

Justices were hearing arguments in June Medical Services v. Russo, a case involving a Louisiana law requiring doctors performing abortions to have hospital admitting privileges, while opposing rallies went on outside. During the pro-choice rally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer used words against Justices Neal Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh that were perceived as threats.

The outrage from the right was swift. Chief Justice John Roberts, in a rare rebuke, called Schumer’s remarks “not only inappropriate, they are dangerous.”

Some of the Democrats slammed Roberts for slamming Schumer. Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Sheldon Whiteside criticized Roberts for jumping in when he had “nothing to say about [Donald] Trump’s threats to the two women justices” while adding his opinion Roberts is not “a very credible, neutral umpire on this.

While Whiteside used the term “threats,” he was apparently referring to the President’s recent comment that Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg should recuse themselves from cases involving him. Trump was reacting to Sotomayor’s criticism of the conservative majority’s recent rulings supporting Trump’s executive actions and Ginsburg’s 2016 comments calling him a “faker” who “has no consistency about him.”

Trump has a chronicled history of criticizing judges, including Amy Berman Jackson, who presided over the trial of Roger Stone. Ironically, Schumer called on Roberts to “speak up” to “defend the independence of the federal judiciary.”

Roberts did speak up when Trump lamented rulings of “Obama judges.” Roberts issued a statement directed to the President that said, “We do not have Obama judges … but dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.”

Schumer has not directly apologized but said his choice of words was wrong. That was not enough for Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, who, along with Sen. Rick Scott and 12 others, seek to censure Schumer for the remarks.

“Attacking Supreme Court Justices was a new low, even for Chuck Schumer,” Scott said in a news release. “This kind of intimidation is disgusting and should not be tolerated, and I’m proud to join Sen. Hawley in sponsoring this resolution to censure Schumer for his threats.”

An indication the effort may not fly came when one of Trump’s key allies, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, stated his opposition. Graham fears a resolution censuring the President could follow.

Sen. Marco Rubio was not among the 14 co-sponsoring the resolution.

By the way, there was an actual hearing on the issue. While the overwhelming amount of attention went to Schumer’s comments, there was at least a small amount of coverage devoted to this important hour of oral arguments.

For the record, no one is predicting the outcome in this significant case. The only thing for certain is the nation is more polarized than ever on the abortion issue.

Rubio pushes small business aid

Now that the government has the additional coronavirus funding, Congress is insisting on knowing how the money will be spent. The Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship seeks to ensure the Small Business Administration (SBA) is helping those who need their assistance.

Rubio and Maryland Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin, the committee chairman and ranking member, respectively, are seeking clarity on how the SBA will use the funds provided by Congress. In a letter to SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza, they asked for details on how the SBA would work with states to approve disaster loans involving the virus.

“We are writing to find out how the Agency is communicating with small businesses about the availability of these loans and to ensure that SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance properly approves the Governor’s certifications of economic injury loss for this unique, unprecedented infectious disease outbreak,” they said.

“We expect that the agency will use the authority Congress has provided to assist as many businesses that are experiencing economic hardship due to coronavirus as possible,”

Specifically, the Senators seek the agency’s plan to work with states to approve Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for entities impacted by the virus.

“As you have made clear disaster assistance is one of your top priorities as Administrator, we look forward to your prompt response on how the agency intends to work with states to deliver assistance to eligible entities that suffered an economic injury due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” they added.

Scott: Revamp training program

The tragedy of Dec. 6, 2019, where a Saudi Arabian pilot murdered three U.S. Navy personnel at Pensacola Naval Air Station is still fresh on the minds of Floridians. Sen. Scott followed up on his call for a hard reset of the training programs like the one in which the Saudi pilot was participating when he engaged in terrorism by proposing legislation to improve them.

The Secure U.S. Bases Act would require a thorough vetting process before a foreign student enters the U.S.; create a special, limited visa for international students; and establish a review process to ensure the Department of Defense is not operating training programs in the U.S. that should be operated abroad. Scott said the way the training program was structured provided an “unnecessary risk” for American military personnel.

“This terrorist should never have been allowed in our country, let alone on an American military base with easy access to American military men and women,” the first-term Republican said in a news release. “The Secure U.S. Bases Act will make sure foreign military students training at U.S. bases are thoroughly vetted and monitored, and that our troops are protected and never have to experience a tragedy like this again.”

The bill creates a new visa category for foreign military students training in the U.S., alters the vetting process for those individuals, and calls for the development of a method to determine risk.

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa is the bill’s original co-sponsor.

Coronavirus claims two Floridians

The number of cases of coronavirus reported in Florida is increasing. Still, the recent deaths of two individuals in Lee County and Santa Rosa County brought the concern to new levels. They were the first reported deaths outside the states of Washington and California.

The passing of both, who had each recently returned from international travel, were a shock to Floridians, especially Scott who criticized officials from both the federal and state government for lack of transparency.

“I was very surprised when I learned about the death in Lee County, which is adjoining to the county I live in,” Scott, whose home is in nearby Naples, said Saturday. “We didn’t even know there was even a presumptive case.”

He fired off a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, Federal Aviation Administration Director Steve Dickson and Centers for Disease Prevention and Protection Director Robert Redfield. He also included the local health administrators from the two affected counties.

“Now more than ever, we must be transparent and provide as much information as possible to Americans, so they can keep themselves or their families safe,” he wrote.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Fort Walton Beach, whose district includes Santa Rosa County, expressed condolences for his constituent.

“I’m extremely saddened to learn of the first fatality in our district from coronavirus, a Northwest Floridian residing in Santa Rosa County,” he tweeted. “Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Perhaps responding to Scott’s criticism, Gaetz praised the efforts of the Trump administration, as well as that of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a subsequent tweet.

“We’re conducting a great deal of coronavirus testing on the state level. I have full confidence in @GovRonDeSantis and President @realDonaldTrump’s leadership as they work tirelessly to address this virus.”

Gaetz, Pocan join forces

There are few districts as liberal as the Madison, Wisconsin. district represented by Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan, nor few as conservative as Florida’s 1st District represented by Republican Rep. Gaetz. Despite the difference in their constituents, the two lawmakers came together to co-sponsor legislation to reform a controversial agriculture program.

The Opportunities for Fairness in Farming Act seeks to provide transparency to how $900 million in farmer funding is spent. Currently, many farmers are required to pay some of their revenue into checkoff programs that misuse the funds, often to pay executives large sums.

“Honored to join @repmarkpocan in legislation stopping the utilization of our government tax collector for special interest lobbies,” Gaetz tweeted.

A 2017 GAO report requested by Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized the checkoff program and recommended it improve its transparency by posting key documents online.

“It’s not often that you have Matt Gaetz, Mark Pocan and Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi all on the same page — especially these days,” said Marty Irby, executive director at Animal Wellness Action.

Irby said Gaetz is backing the bill because of his interest in animal welfare and government transparency. He attributed Pocan’s backing to his support of family farmers and animal welfare.

Dunn introduces cancer bill

Prostate cancer is the leading cancer diagnosis within the Veterans Health Administration. This has led Rep. Neal Dunn to introduce the Veterans Prostate Cancer Treatment and Research Act to improve research on prostate cancer in veterans.

The bill directs the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a national clinical pathway for prostate cancer, part of a standardized system of care for the treatment of prostate cancer. There are currently over 489,000 veterans undergoing treatment.

“After everything our veterans experience while serving, the last thing they should be faced with is yet another enemy — prostate cancer,” the Panama City Republican said in a news release. “The key to overcoming prostate cancer is early detection. Veterans deserve a system that streamlines the pathway from early detection to successful treatment..”

Veterans who have been in contact with toxins, such as Agent Orange, have an increased risk for prostate cancer. Establishing a clinical pathway “will standardize treatment options and result in improved outcomes for these patients,” Dunn’s office noted.

The bill will also introduce a real-time registry that can track patient progress and allow more access to state-of-the-art clinical trials. Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham is the bill’s original co-sponsor.

Dunn, a medical doctor, serves on the House Veterans Affairs Committee and is the Ranking Member for the Subcommittee on health. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Lawson bill targets Iran

For more than 40 years, multiple U.S. administrations and other countries around the world have dealt with provocative behavior from Iran. Democratic Rep. Al Lawson of Tallahassee and Arizona Republican Rep. French Hill have introduced bipartisan legislation that looks to crack down on Iran’s regime.

The Holding Iranian Leaders Accountable Act would publicly expose funds obtained in an illegal or corrupt manner by Iran’s authoritarian and theocratic regime. It would require the Department of the Treasury to brief Congress on how the funds were acquired and used.

“The Holding Iranian Leaders Accountable Act will ensure compliance and require transparency regarding the financial involvement of Iranian leaders,” Lawson said. “It is imperative that we properly hold the Iranian government accountable, and the current process, or lack thereof, must be re-evaluated. I am proud to work with Rep. Hill on this important legislation.”

Lawson’s office said: “The combination of public availability and U.S. intelligence this bill can provide valuable insight into the corrupt business practices of Iran’s top kleptocrats while limiting their financial holdings that are used to support and sponsor terrorism.”

Hill added: “This bill will shine a light on their corruption and what the leaders of Iran are really doing with the money they’ve stolen.”

Lawson currently serves on the U.S. House Committee on Financial Services, to which this bill was introduced.

Crist seeks Guard parity

When it comes to national defense and public safety, the U.S. Coast Guard is often overlooked for the role they play. Rep. Charlie Crist and Republican Mississippi Rep. Steven Palazzo have introduced bipartisan legislation that looks to bring Coast Guard veterans on par with other branches once they retire and to provide certainty for those who served.

The Coast Guard Retirement Parity Act will correct a disparity unique to the Coast Guard. Under the current “accrual” system, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force retirement benefits are paid through the Military Retirement Fund, a responsible public pension fund managed by actuaries.

The Department of Defense contributes to this fund in anticipation of future retiree costs, protecting retirees and taxpayers. Coast Guard retirement benefits, however, require annual funding bills, which is not only less effective but also threatens Coast Guard service members in the event of a government shutdown.

“The effects of the 2019 government shutdown were felt across the country, and Coast Guard service members and their families were especially hit hard,” Crist said in a news release. “Here in Pinellas County, not only did active duty Coasties go without pay, but Coast Guard retirees were days away from missed retirement payments from the government they swore an oath to protect,” Crist said.

Crist continued his support for the Coast Guard and has been a vocal supporter of the United States Coast Guard. To highlight the plight of Coast Guard families, he invited Chelsey Gutierrez, a local Coast Guard spouse, as his 2019 State of the Union guest.

Over 50,000 Coast Guard retirees were at risk of not receiving their retirement payments as a result of the most recent shutdown. Crist’s bill seeks to eliminate that risk.

“If a shutdown were to happen again, Coast Guard retirees would be protected,” he added. “This common-sense fix is good for the Coast Guard, good for those who served, and good for taxpayers.”

Bloody Sunday remembered

On March 7, 1965, civil rights activists were met and beaten as they crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama. Among those was Democratic Rep. John Lewis of Georgia, who suffered a fractured skull.

On Sunday, as he has for many years, Lewis re-created that march across the bridge, joined by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others. This year’s march was especially poignant because of the recent diagnosis that Lewis is being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer.

“On this day 55 years ago, nonviolent civil rights activists were unjustly attacked as they marched against segregation and voter suppression,” tweeted Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, who is also battling pancreatic cancer. “We honor their sacrifice and recommit ourselves to their fight for equality.”

Bloody Sunday stands as a watershed event in the civil rights movement as marchers were calling for the equal right to vote. After the passage of the Voting Rights Act, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the legislation into law less than three months later.

Marine energy investments proposed

Renewable energy sources from solar to wind to water, have gained increased popularity over the last three decades. Rep. Ted Deutch has joined with three House colleagues to introduce the Water Power Research and Development Act to increase federal investments in marine energy.

“In Florida, we’re surrounded by a powerful, renewable energy source that’s waiting to be harnessed,” said the Boca Raton Democrat in a news release. “Marine and hydrokinetic energy should be part of our national strategy to diversify our energy sources and include more renewables.”

The bill strengthens water power programs at the Department of Energy (DOE) and reauthorizes funding for research, development, demonstration and commercialization of marine energy.

It further authorizes funding for existing and new National Marine Energy Centers, including the Pacific Marine Energy Center — operated by Oregon State University, the University of Washington, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks — and Florida Atlantic University’s Southeast National Marine Renewable Energy Center.

The bill’s lead sponsor is Oregon Democrat Suzanne Bonimici, with Alaska Republican Don Young joining Deutch as original co-sponsors, along with West Virginia Republican David McKinley and Texas Democrat Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Sponsors highlighted the fact that oceans cover more than 70% of the earth’s surface and can be used as a plentiful, renewable energy resource. According to DOE estimates, there is enough kinetic energy in waves and tides along U.S. coastlines to meet a significant portion of our nation’s power needs.

“This legislation would encourage and support the research, development, and implementation of the science and technology to ultimately connect marine and hydrokinetic energy to our electric grid,” Deutch added. “I’m proud of the innovative team at Florida Atlantic University’s Southeast National Marine Renewable Energy Center working to improve our understanding of the potential of recovering power generated by waves, currents and tides.”

DMP announces health grant

Access to health care is a stated priority for members of Congress. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Miami has repeated that vow, along with helping to provide significant funding to make it a reality.

This week she announced a grant of $300,697 to Community Health of South Florida (CHI) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). She described the funding as helping to carry on CHI’s mission of providing comprehensive primary and behavioral health services at affordable prices.

“As health care costs continue to rise, community health centers play a critical role in keeping our communities healthy by providing affordable health care for South Florida residents,” the first-term Democrat said in a news release. “I am happy to see HHS prioritizing the health of South Florida.”

The new federal funds are being awarded under HHS’s Health Center Cluster competitive continuation grant program. The purpose of the grant is to provide financial assistance to health centers to support the continuation of comprehensive primary health care services to underserved areas or populations.

“Our community’s health is my top priority, and I will continue to fight to increase funding for community health centers, like CHI, to ensure that all Floridians, regardless of their background or income, have access to the important care they need,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

International Women’s Day

Most of the world celebrated International Women’s Day over the weekend. This year’s theme was #EachforEqual and with celebrants focusing on reproductive rights, gender-equal boardrooms, and gender-equal educational opportunities and others.

“Today and every day, we must continue to fight for #womensrights, including #reproductivefreedom, around the world,” tweeted Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel of West Palm Beach. “When women and girls are healthy, educated and empowered, the world is safer and more prosperous!”

While things were peaceful in the U.S., some spots, where women have few rights, were the scenes of violence. A women’s day rally in Islamabad, Pakistan was pelted with rocks, mud and shoes by Islamists.

Other members of the delegation had cheerful messages. Winter Park Democrat Stephanie Murphy said, “I hope every little girl out there remembers that our future remains bright because the #FutureIsFemale.”

“I am in awe of every one of you for the achievements we’ve made for women together,” tweeted Mucarsel-Powell. “The best is yet to come!”

Celebrants were not limited to women. Miami Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart focused on progress already made saying: “We celebrate and honor all the women across the globe that are breaking barriers and reaching unprecedented heights in every field.”

On this day

March 10, 2010 — A deal negotiated by Gov. Charlie Crist to purchase 73,000 acres of land owned by U.S. Sugar Corp. designed to jump-start Everglades restoration appears to be in jeopardy. A panel that oversees restoration efforts is set to vote on whether to kill the deal, which critics such as former Speaker Marco Rubio calls a colossal waste of taxpayer money.

Crist said, “it doesn’t matter what it looks like to detractors … I really don’t give a damn.” Dexter Lehtinen, who represents the Miccosukee Tribe, accused Crist of “killing restoration virtually forever” with the land purchase.

March 10, 2015 — With questions mounting regarding her use of a private email server that mixed with her official duties as Secretary of State, former Secretary Hillary Clinton held a quickly-arranged news conference at the United Nations. Clinton admitted to deleting more than 33,000 emails she said were private.

“I chose not to keep my private, personal emails,” Clinton told assembled reporters. With Republicans clamoring for an investigation and some tech experts questioning the wisdom of including some sensitive material on the private server, Clinton assured reporters she had complied with all federal regulations regarding the use of her emails.