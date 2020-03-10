Rick Kozell nears $300K raised in HD 82

Rick Kozell brought in another $43,000 last month, propelling him further in front of the competition in the race for House District 82.

Kozell, a Republican, reeled in $19,325 through his campaign account and another $24,000 through his political committee, Rick Kozell for Florida.

The performance makes for $147,665 in total campaign fundraising and $148,305 in committee cash. Through four months, he has raised a combined $295,970 and has about $280,000 in the bank between the two accounts.

Kozell is one of three candidates seeking to succeed term-limited GOP Rep. MaryLynn Magar. He’s a former congressional candidate, having run for Florida’s 18th Congressional District in 2016.

He faces John Snyder and former Rep. Carl Domino in the primary race.

Of the two, only Snyder has shown any outside support. He added $22,050 to his campaign account last month — his best-ever haul. Heading into March, he had raised a little over $89,000 and had about $80,000 in the bank.

Domino, meanwhile, hasn’t collected any contributions. His sole activity has come by way of $100,000 in candidate loans, the most recent of which came in November. He hasn’t spent any of that money and has filed fundraising waivers in the months since.

HD 82 covers part of Palm Beach and Martin counties, including Jupiter, Indiantown and Hobe Sound.

The seat is safely Republican. Magar earned 62% of the vote in 2018, leading to an easy win. She was backed by a similar percentage of voters in 2016, defeating her Democratic opponent 63% to 37%.

Florida Politics’ Ryan Nicol contributed to this post.