Lauren Melo shows $58K raised in first HD 80 finance report

Lauren Melo hit the ground running, scoring nearly $60,000 in contributions for her House District 80 campaign in less than a month.

The Naples Republican filed for the seat on Feb. 4. By the end of the month she had collected nearly 100 checks, including 47 for $1,000 — the maximum allowable contribution for a state legislative campaign.

Most of the campaign funds came from within the district, with Naples businesses and residents comprising two-thirds of the sheet. Max donors included Davis Oil Co., KFE Consulting and the Women’s Council of Realtors — an apt backer, considering Melo is the current president of the Naples Area Board Of Realtors

Spending was light, with only $875 leaving the account. The final tally: $58,164 raised and $57,289 banked.

The candidate also took steps to set up a political committee last month. The new “Friends of Lauren Melo” came online on Feb. 10, though it didn’t report any contributions for the month.

Melo is currently the only contender for the open HD 80 seat. Republican Rep. Byron Donalds is the current occupant, but he announced earlier this year that he would forego reelection to run in the crowded race for Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

Donalds has since endorsed Melo, as have and Rep. Bob Rommel and Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, who is in line to become Senate President following the 2022 elections.

Republicans dominate in the district, which covers Hendry County and part of Collier.

In 2018, Donalds easily dispatched Democratic nominee Jennifer Boddicker, 62%-36%. In 2016, Donalds’ only Election Day opponent was a write-in candidate.