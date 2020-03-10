fbpx
Lauren Melo shows $58K raised in first HD 80 finance report

Rick Kozell nears $300K raised in HD 82

With money leader temporarily barred from fundraising, Erhabor Ighodaro leads SD 35 field in February

Jason Brodeur, Patricia Sigman stockpile cash in SD 9 race

Democrat files to challenge Ardian Zika in HD 37

Fiona McFarland breaks $200K mark in HD 72
Lauren Melo hit the ground running, scoring nearly $60,000 in contributions for her House District 80 campaign in less than a month.

The Naples Republican filed for the seat on Feb. 4. By the end of the month she had collected nearly 100 checks, including 47 for $1,000 — the maximum allowable contribution for a state legislative campaign.

Most of the campaign funds came from within the district, with Naples businesses and residents comprising two-thirds of the sheet. Max donors included Davis Oil Co., KFE Consulting and the Women’s Council of Realtors — an apt backer, considering Melo is the current president of the Naples Area Board Of Realtors

Spending was light, with only $875 leaving the account. The final tally: $58,164 raised and $57,289 banked.

The candidate also took steps to set up a political committee last month. The new “Friends of Lauren Melo” came online on Feb. 10, though it didn’t report any contributions for the month.

Melo is currently the only contender for the open HD 80 seat. Republican Rep. Byron Donalds is the current occupant, but he announced earlier this year that he would forego reelection to run in the crowded race for Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

Donalds has since endorsed Melo, as have and Rep. Bob Rommel and Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, who is in line to become Senate President following the 2022 elections.

Republicans dominate in the district, which covers Hendry County and part of Collier.

In 2018, Donalds easily dispatched Democratic nominee Jennifer Boddicker, 62%-36%. In 2016, Donalds’ only Election Day opponent was a write-in candidate.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

