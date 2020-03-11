Expanded ‘scope of practice’ for pharmacists, nurses passes Senate

fbpx
A new poll finds that Floridians prefer medical doctors, instead of nurses, should be the main decision-maker when it comes to anesthesia. Image via Getty.

The bills are a priority for House Speaker Jose Oliva.

Expanding scope of practice has been a bitterly fought battle, fiercely opposed for decades by the Florida Medical Association.

So opposed, in fact, that the House Speaker called for an “immediate and unequivocal apology” from the CEO of the Florida Medical Association after a late night Twitter attack of a key legislator pushing that issue that arose amid a heated back and forth over the merits of nurse practitioners and pharmacists administering tests and some treatment without supervision from a doctor.

On Wednesday, despite aforementioned resistance from the powerful medical lobby, the Senate passed House bills that would do just that for pharmacists and registered nurses.

Those measures, slightly amended, were summarily approved by the House ahead of heading to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his signature.

These bills are priorities of the Speaker and prerequisites to finalizing the budget.

The pharmacist measure (HB 389) expanded from the Senate bill, which allowed pharmacists to “test and treat” for the flu.

The bill includes strep tests, lice, skin conditions like ringworm, and minor, non-chronic conditions on the list of possible pharmacist treatments.

The expansion of scope of practice didn’t have legs in Senate committees, and set the stage for a parlous discussion on the Senate floor Wednesday ahead of an anticlimactic 28-12 vote in favor of the bill.

Sen. Gayle Harrell peppered Sen. Travis Hutson, sponsor of the more restrained Senate version, with myriad questions, saying the bill really authorizes “the practice of medicine by pharmacists.” She questioned their lack of training for “proficient” diagnoses.

“Now we have strep, we have lice,” Harrell said about the bill, not the Senate itself. “If I have COPD and you test me for flu … there’s no requirement that you follow up.

Democrats, who already balked at the restrained version of the bill, rejected the expansion. Sen. Lori Berman wondered how druggists would handle complex diagnoses in the age of coronavirus.

Sen. Aaron Bean in support said that druggists would recommend patients to doctors if needed.

The House approved the Senate changes 98-17.

There was a much shorter Senate debate over HB 607, which would allow ARPNs to admit to, handle care in, or discharge patients from facilities.

That bill passed by a 30-10 vote.

Senate sponsor Ben Albritton took tough questions from a skepticalHarrell for the second straight day, who decried the “dangerous” bill, describing the differences in training and requirements between doctors and nurse practitioners.

“Dissecting a cadaver,” Harrell said, was an example of something nurses don’t have to do, during the “6,000 hours of hands on training” that doctors have.

“The bill will do harm,” Harrell said.

She was the only speaker in debate ahead of the vote.

Rep. Cary Pigman was “overjoyed” about the Senate moving the legislation, which included a loan repayment program to incentivize APRN practice in rural areas that can be medical deserts.

The House moved the amended bill 107-8.

