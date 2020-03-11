fbpx
Tampa launches revamped website to share coronavirus updates and tips

The website includes up-to-date information on the virus.

on

The city of Tampa on Wednesday launched a revamped landing page on its website addressing local coronavirus issues and providing up to date information about the virus.

The city is populating messages on the website with information from local, state and federal agencies including the Florida Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

As more information becomes available regarding the impact of coronavirus in Tampa, the City plans to update the site to keep residents informed.

“The safety of our residents is our number one priority,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. “We want to make it as easy as possible for our residents to find the information that they need to stay safe and stay informed. Tampa is currently at a low-risk level for coronavirus, but this outbreak is still evolving every day and we can’t be complacent. We all have to do our part to prevent the spread of germs and protect ourselves, so that we can protect the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The city also has information resources available to provide real-time text alerts related to the outbreak. Residents can text TAMPAREADY or TAMPALISTA to 888-777 for text updates related to COVID-19 or other emergencies.

The update comes after the World Health Organization upgraded its classification of the outbreak to a pandemic, a cable they had been reluctant in using.

The virus has now affected 23 people in Florida including two in Hillsborough County. Two people in Florida have died so far.

State universities and colleges will also begin holding classes online beginning Monday to reduce the possible spread of the virus. Public K-12 schools so far have not announced any closures.

Health officials continue to remind residents that the risk to most individuals is low. A healthy young person can weather the affects of the coronavirus with minimal to moderate symptoms. The elderly and those with underlying health issues are most at-risk.

Individuals are encouraged to wash their hands frequently or use hand sanitizer when washing is not available, avoid physical contact and to stay home if they are feeling ill.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor

