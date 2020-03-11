Board of Governors direct universities to move classes online in response to coronavirus outbreak

The Board of Governors asked all state universities Wednesday to make plans to transition to remote and online instruction as soon as possible. Several state colleges and universities had already put out guidance about the status of on-campus classes and gatherings in the wake of the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

The state currently has 21 residents who have tested positive for novel coronavirus. Two people have died.

The Board says state universities with students who have already returned from spring break, which includes Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida International University, Florida Polytechnic University, and the University of Florida, should start to transition to remote instruction immediately and encourage students to return home for at least two weeks.

The University of Florida was already moving classes online, which other universities across the U.S. such as Harvard, are also doing.

UF is currently planning to deliver the usual summer sessions. But its guidance says it’s possible all the courses will go online.

The Board is also ordering state universities with students who are currently on spring break or about to be on break to direct their students to not return to campus for at least two weeks following the end of the recess. That includes students at Florida A&M University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, New College of Florida, the University of North Florida, the University of Central Florida, the University of South Florida, and the University of West Florida.

FSU announced Wednesday it was moving classes online for at least two weeks starting March 23rd. In-person classes could resume April 6th. School officials say the university remains opens for business. They recommend students should take their academic course materials with them when they leave for spring break.

Florida A&M University had also asked all faculty to be prepared to conduct online or remote instruction, wherever possible. It says online course materials should be prepared by Sunday, March 22.

FSU and FAMU are both based in Leon County, which have not yet seen any positive cases of the illness.

The Board of Governors say all universities will continue to provide essential services, such as dining, counseling, health services, library services, potentially on a limited basis or remotely. Universities with clinical and other non-classroom based programs will communicate directly with those students.

It added that while students are encouraged to stay off of campus, every university should develop a plan for providing housing for those who need it.