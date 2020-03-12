fbpx
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany steers his car during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Sunday, May 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Public attendance at St. Pete Grand Prix cancelled

Officials are still working to determine whether to cancel the race entirely.

The general public will not be allowed to attend this year’s Grand Prix in downtown St. Pete, Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday morning.

The news comes one day after Kriseman said the event would continue as planned, with the public still able to attend.

Kriseman said he made the decision after a series of updates on the novel coronavirus that came down Wednesday and into Thursday.

“Yesterday I said the situation regarding the coronavirus was fluid. I said that for a reason,” Kriseman said. “Since yesterday, we’ve learned of a coronavirus case at an open-air event similar to ours, Bike Week. Then, at an EMS conference across the Bay from us. The World Health Organization has since called this a global pandemic.”

The IndyCar race event is set to begin Friday and run through Sunday. The race is still tentatively scheduled go on, but the city is working with IndyCar promoters to determine whether that will remain the case.

“My most important job is public safety and health. It is for that reason that we are canceling general attendance at the Grand Prix,” Kriseman said.

“I don’t make this decision lightly. I strongly believe life must carry on, as best we are able. But the reality now is that’s just not possible. I am disappointed. I love this race. But I love this city and our residents more. Thank you for your trust.”

Kriseman held a press conference Wednesday in which he stressed the importance of carrying on with one of the city’s largest events despite two cases of coronavirus now reported in Pinellas County.

But fear over the spreading virus quickly grew throughout the day with news of the World Health Organization’s decision to upgrade the outbreak to pandemic status and of high-profile cases including one in the NBA that prompted the season to pause.

Tom Cruise and wife Rita Wilson also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

 

  1. Ward Posey

    March 12, 2020 at 11:13 am

    Tom Hanks not Tom Cruise. Please edit correctly

    Reply

  2. LJ Steele

    March 12, 2020 at 11:15 am

    Rita Wilson is married to Tom HANKS, not Tom CRUISE. This article mentions “Tom Cruise and wife Rita Wilson.”

    Reply

  3. Bill

    March 12, 2020 at 11:38 am

    Please stop this overblown Corona virus joke
    People die like crazy from the regular flu and there is no outcry.
    This is all about lawyers, lawsuits and liability.
    Not compassion or caring
    Jeez…..

    Reply

