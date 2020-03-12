fbpx
Connect with us

Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus Headlines

Is coronavirus imperiling traditional political campaigning?

Coronavirus Headlines

Ron DeSantis issues restrictions on visitors to nursing homes amid coronavirus threat

Coronavirus Headlines

Market swings and there's a wave of cancellations as coronavirus spreads

Coronavirus Headlines

Florida Supreme Court issues administrative order to address coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus Federal

Nancy Pelosi to unveil coronavirus aid as GOP signals possible support

Coronavirus

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

They were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers.

on

Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus, the actor said in a statement Wednesday.

Hanks said the couple were in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” Hanks said.

The 63-year-old actor said they will be “tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-a-time approach, no?” added Hanks.

Hanks, who also posted his message on social media, signed off saying: “Take care of yourselves!”

Hanks and Wilson, 63, were married in 1988.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.