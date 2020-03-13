fbpx
Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Laurel Lee: Florida's presidential primary will proceed, with caution

2020

Amid recount dramas, Florida hopes for election night relief

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders offer contrasts to Donald Trump during outbreak

2020

AARP Florida-Florida Politics poll finds Social Security high priority for older voters

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden continues to crush in Florida. Can Bernie Sanders even crack 15%?

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden to press contrast with Donald Trump in coronavirus address

2020

Laurel Lee: Florida’s presidential primary will proceed, with caution

Some had called for the election to be postponed amid coronavirus fears.

on

Florida elections officials are planning to continue with Tuesday’s presidential preference primary as scheduled, according to a joint announcement from Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee Friday.

Lee, along with Arizona Secretary of State Kathy Hobbs, Illinois Elections Board Chair Charles Scholz and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, said the four states are working with health officials to ensure poll workers and voters can ensure a safe election day.

All four states’ elections are March 17.

Some people have suggested that states with upcoming primaries or other elections should postpone them to reduce the threat of further spreading the novel coronavirus. Since the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic earlier this week, more and more Americans have been heeding cautionary advice to practice social distancing, the practice of avoiding unnecessary human contact.

The virus has also led to nationwide cancelations of sporting events, concerts and other large gatherings.

“Unlike concerts, sporting events or other mass gatherings where large groups of people travel long distances to congregate in a confined space for an extended period of time, polling locations see people from a nearby community coming into and out of the building for a short duration,” the group wrote in the joint announcement.

The officials are taking precautions, however. They’re providing guidance from voting machine manufacturers on how best to sanitize machines at polling places as well as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on hand washing.

“Americans have participated in elections during challenging times in the past, and based on the best information we have from public health officials, we are confident that voters in our states can safely and securely cast their ballots in this election, and that otherwise healthy poll workers can and should carry out their patriotic duties on Tuesday,” the announcement read.

Florida Democrats will vote for their nominee for president. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are the only viable candidates left on the ballot. President Donald Trump will also be on the ballot, but isn’t expected to face a credible threat from U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh, former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, and perennial candidate Rocky De La Fuente.

A slew of down ballot races will also appear on ballots, depending on the district where voters reside. Some municipal elections are also being held Tuesday.

In Florida, 16 new cases of COVID-19 were announced Thursday night, bringing the statewide number of reported cases to 42. Two people in the state have died.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.