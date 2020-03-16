Budget vote scheduled Thursday; Sine Die celebration canceled amid coronavirus scare

Lawmakers will vote on the upcoming state budget Thursday after the House and Senate convene at noon, legislative leaders announced Sunday evening.

The legislative bodies will convene for the exclusive purpose of voting on the General Appropriations Act (HB 5001,) the General Appropriations Act implementation (HB 5003) and a collective bargaining agreement (HB 5005.)

As of right now, the Legislature is not planning to hold remote votes on the upcoming budget despite ongoing threats regarding COVID-19. The Florida constitution does not currently contemplate such action. However, given the ongoing threat concerning the coronavirus and guidance from both state and federal health agencies to limit large gathering, including a CDC announcement Sunday to cancel gatherings of more than 50 people, Galvano’s office notes that there is now reason to explore changing laws to allow remote legislative voting in the future.

“However, as it relates to this vote, in the midst of a pandemic, I am not willing to risk a legal challenge that could prevent our budget from being promptly enacted,” Galvano wrote to Senators in a Sunday email.

“We will take significant precautions to mitigate the risks associated with group gatherings. Staffing for the sitting will be minimal and limited to those staff specifically designated by the Chief of Staff, Secretary, Sergeant, Majority Office and Minority Office,” Galvano continued.

In addition to limiting staff, Galvano is also canceling the traditional Sine Die celebration at the end of Session and is encouraging members of the public to avoid congregating in the public gallery and rotunda, though the Capitol will still be open.

“Senators who are showing any symptoms and those with underlying health conditions should contact the Chief of Staff regarding a requested absence,” Galvano said.

The fiscal year 2020-21 budget, which begins July 1, also includes budget requests from Gov. Ron DeSantis pertaining to ongoing efforts to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The current Legislative Session is already operating overtime. The 60th day of the session, which is supposed to be the final day, came and went on Friday.

The spreading coronavirus led to last minute budget wrangling between the House and Senate including wishlist items, such as teacher raises, being pared down given gloomy forecasts calling for $300 million in reserves. The House also pared down its tax package reducing or eliminating some tax breaks to make room for coronavirus preparedness and response in the budget.

Even before the waning days, House Speaker Jose Oliva noted the virus could lead to economic hardships in the state as cancelations of major events mounted and more and more businesses began closing or reducing hours.

Lawmakers finalized budget negotiations this weekend. The budget requires a 48-hour “cooling off period” before the legislature can vote on it. Lawmakers are not meeting Tuesday due to Florida’s Presidential Preference Primary.