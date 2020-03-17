Google sibling Verily launches COVID-19 screening website

fbpx
FILE- In this Feb. 14, 2018, file photo the logo for Alphabet appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. Google sister company Verily has launched a website to screen people who think they might have COVID-19 and point them to testing sites, but you probably still can't get tested. Verily, a health tech company owned by Google parent Alphabet, launched the screening tool Sunday, March 15, 2020 for those that live in or near Santa Clara County and San Mateo County in California's Silicon Valley. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
But you probably can’t use it to get tested quite yet.

Google sister company Verily has launched a website to screen people who think they might have COVID-19 and point them to testing sites. But you probably can’t use it to get tested quite yet.

Verily, a health tech company owned by Google parent Alphabet, launched the screening tool Sunday night for those that live in or near Santa Clara County and San Mateo County south of San Francisco.

As of Monday morning, the screening form said it was “unable to schedule more appointments at this time.” Verily said the actual testing is conducted by health care providers from different organizations and Verily is in charge of “clinical oversight.”

