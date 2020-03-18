First coronavirus case reported at USF

A University of South Florida employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Wednesday in a message to faculty and students.

“Today we learned that a staff member in the USF Counseling Center on the Tampa campus has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee is self-isolating at home in accordance with guidelines established by the Florida Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control,” the school wrote in a message.

The Florida Department of Health determined the employee, who is not named, had direct contact with 13 students and “several employees.”

“FDOH is providing these individuals with guidance and will be monitoring them while they continue their investigation to determine if any other USF employees had direct contact with this individual,” the noticed said.

The news comes as cases in Hillsborough County jumped from seven Tuesday to 13 Wednesday.

A total of 314 cases have been reported statewide. Nearly 1,000 tests are still pending results.

USF already shifted classes for the remainder of the spring semester to an online format, the school announced Tuesday.

The school is also postponing its spring commencement ceremonies scheduled for May.

“The University of South Florida is working diligently to monitor and respond to the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. We understand that these are uncertain times, and the rapidly shifting news is unsettling for us all,” USF wrote. “We are facing a challenge that is unprecedented. But there is something stronger than this challenge — something stronger than fear — and that is the compassion, adaptability and resilience of the USF community.”

Statewide efforts to crack down on social interactions are in effect. All Florida K-12 schools will be closed until at least April 15. Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all bars and nightclubs closed entirely for 30 days and ordered restaurants to operate dine-in service at half capacity and encourage customers to instead utilize take-out or delivery service where possible.