Publix sets Tuesday, Wednesday mornings as ‘senior shopping hours’ during coronavirus outbreak

Beginning Tuesday, Publix will open early to offer seniors one hour of exclusive shopping amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Publix is designating Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, 7-8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over,” the company announced in a Thursday Twitter post.

“This change in hours will begin Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also be open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to serve our senior population.”

The general public will be allowed to begin shopping at 8 a.m.

Those who test positive for the virus can show symptoms such as a fever or cough and may also have trouble breathing. But older individuals and those with underlying health risks are susceptible to developing more severe symptoms.

It’s unclear whether Publix will take similar steps to offer exclusive hours to those with existing health problems who may be under the age of 65, but are still comparatively vulnerable to the virus.

The lack of available testing has led to a dearth of information regarding who is carrying the virus, forcing the state and federal government to institute widespread warnings and closures to limit interaction among all individuals as a precaution.

While younger individuals and those without health problems are unlikely to suffer serious symptoms or death due to the virus, concerns about the elderly and immune compromised has led to that drastic reduction of public events.

Publix has remained open, though the store did cut its hours and now closes at 8 p.m.

Rep. Chris Latvala, a Clearwater Republican, offered praise to stores which have offered senior-only shopping hours, including outlets such as Target and Fresh Market.

“During these difficult times, I think it’s responsible to take steps to help protect our most vulnerable residents,” Latvala said.

“I applaud companies like Target and the grocer Fresh Market for reserving time for senior-only shopping hours. This ensures seniors aren’t lacking food and other essential items, while reducing the risk of being exposed to COVID-19.”