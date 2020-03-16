fbpx
Connect with us

Headlines Influence

Chris Latvala calls for senior-only shopping hours to prevent coronavirus spread among at-risk Floridians

Headlines Influence

ZooTampa, Florida Aquarium land 'sprinkle' funding in 2020-21 budget

Coronavirus Headlines

Florida health officials reveal 19 new cases of novel coronavirus

APolitical Headlines

Disney to close hotels, all retail stores due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Headlines

Coronavirus vaccine test opens as U.S. volunteer gets first shot

Headlines Influence

New budget language moves back next-gen SLERS deadline

Headlines

Chris Latvala calls for senior-only shopping hours to prevent coronavirus spread among at-risk Floridians

Elderly individuals are the most at risk.

on

Rep. Chris Latvala is calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to request Florida grocers to offer “senior-only” shopping hours to help the most vulnerable residents protect themselves against the threat of the coronavirus.

Elderly individuals and those with underlying health issues or who are otherwise immunocompromised are at the greater risk of complications associated with COVID-19.

“As Florida comes together during this difficult time, I ask that you make a request to support our most vulnerable community by asking businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies to establish senior shopping hours so that they can get the necessary supplies they need and not have to deal with the mass crowds,” Latvala wrote in a letter to DeSantis Monday.

While it hasn’t taken hold broadly, some grocery stores throughout the world have embraced the idea of dedicated shopping hours for elderly shoppers so they can get the supplies they need without risking contact with younger shoppers who may not know they’re sick.

The British grocer chain Iceland is offering one such benefit for shoppers between 8 and 9 a.m. They chose the early hour because the store will still be clean from overnight cleaning and sanitation efforts.

DeCicco & Sons, a small chain in New York, and Woolworths have also offered senior shopping options.

Latvala suggested the early morning hours.

“Perhaps in the morning when these establishments first open they can dedicate the first two hours to seniors and other parts of the population that are deemed most vulnerable to the virus,” Latvala wrote.

So far, 155 coronavirus cases have been reported in Florida including 18 non-residents diagnosed in the state. Four people have died of the virus in Florida so far, according to the Florida Department of Health.

While elderly residents are most at risk, social distancing is recommended even for younger residents who might not show signs of the virus even if they are infected. Those individuals could pose a risk to at-risk communities and increase the spread of the virus.

FMA_stpeter_blog_305ad728x90

Health officials continue to advise individuals to ensure proper hygiene as the most effective preventative measure. That includes frequent hand washing using soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer is also recommended in situations where hand washing is not available.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Patti Lynn

    March 16, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    The Woolworth’s stores initiated this 2 days ago. Glad that there is a possibility that Florida will do it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.