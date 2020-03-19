Personnel note: Pam Bondi rejoins Ballard Partners

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is heading back to her job at lobbying and consulting firm Ballard Partners.

Bondi, who served two terms as AG, joined the firm early last year and headed up its regulatory compliance office. She left the job after the White House tapped her for a position on President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team.

Now that those duties are over, Bondi will pick up where she left off at Ballard Partners.

“All of us at Ballard Partners are proud of Pam’s recent public service in the Administration and are very pleased that Pam is rejoining our firm,” firm founder Brian Ballard said in a news release. “Pam’s experiences as a lawyer are unparalleled, and our clients will find her to be a world-class advocate on their behalf in Washington.”

Bondi added, “I am delighted to rejoin Brian and the super-talented team at Ballard Partners. The firm’s growth in the past three years has been exceptional, and I look forward to helping Brian and the firm’s partners continue to build an outstanding and effective bipartisan firm.”

Bondi, Florida’s first female Attorney General, was elected to her first term in the Cabinet post in 2010 and was reelected in 2014. She left office in 2019 after hitting term limits.

Ballard opened a Washington branch shortly after Trump was elected and it has quickly grown thanks to firm founder Brian Ballard’s close ties to the President — Ballard chaired the Trump Victory organization in Florida during the 2016 presidential election.

Ballard Partners’ growth at the federal level hasn’t been to the detriment of their Florida operation. Newly filed lobbying compensation reports show Ballard Partners was the top-earning firm in the state last year, collecting nearly $20 million in fees from its 200-plus clients.

In addition to Bondi coming back to the firm, Ballard Partners has made a couple of new hires in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the firm hired Trent Morse, who worked in the Trump administration as the White House liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. Prior to Morse, the firm hired Hunter Morgen, who worked in the White House as a principal deputy to Peter Navarro and Stephen Miller, specializing in trade and immigration matters.