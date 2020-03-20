Rick Scott wants a stockpile of medical equipment so we don’t have to buy from China

Sen. Rick Scott filed new legislation he hopes limits the supply of Chinese medical equipment.

The Naples Republican said such a move was necessary to protect U.S. health care workers and ensure use of American-made goods.

Specifically, the “American-Made Protection for Healthcare Workers and First Responders Act” would make sure the U.S. builds up its own supply of personal protective equipment.

“It is unacceptable that we are running a shortage of PPE for our nation’s healthcare workers and first responders as they work to combat the Coronavirus and any future outbreaks,” he said.

Testing has been slow in Florida largely because of a shortage of materials, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

But Scott said his legislation isn’t just about preparation. It’s making sure China doesn’t reap a benefit selling products to nations suffering from a coronavirus unleashed on the world by that nation’s carelessness.

“We have to do everything we can to quickly get them the gear they need to stay safe. We cannot continue to rely on countries like Communist China, who lied about the Coronavirus and refuses to be a partner in solving this crisis, for critical supplies,” he said.

“This outbreak has shown why we need to end our reliance on foreign supply chains. As a nation, we need to finally take a stand and demand that Communist China is removed from our supply chain. We need to build our own strategic stockpile of American-made protective gear to make sure we don’t face a shortage again.”

Specifically, his bill will require the Department of Homeland Security to maintain a strategic national stockpile of gowns, helmets, gloves, face shields, goggles, face masks, respirators, disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and ventilators.

The Health and Human Services Secretary would work with Homeland Security to ensure the stockpile was maintained at levels to respond to a national pandemic. Pre-disaster contracts for such equipment would be negotiated by the HHS Secretary as well.

The legislation allows for a 12-month phasing in period.

Before serving as Governor of Florida and now as a Senator, Scott worked in the health care industry as CEO of Columbia/HCA.