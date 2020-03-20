Number of positive coronavirus cases rises to 563, death toll goes up

Health department officials reported additional positive novel coronavirus cases Friday to bring the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 563. That’s an increase of more than 130 cases in 24 hours.

The death toll currently stands at 11. Earlier Friday, the number of cases stood 520 and deaths stood at 10.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is emphasizing the need to protect residents of nursing homes as two of the state’s 11 deaths have been residents of the Atria Willow Wood nursing home. Staffs and cooks at the Atria Willow Wood facility who fell ill were not screened before they entered the nursing home. The Department of Health has reported seven positive cases, including two deaths, at the facility.

“That is exactly what you’re not supposed to do,” DeSantis told reporters Friday.

The Governor issued four executive orders Friday, doubling down on social distancing measures he said Floridians and tourists weren’t following.

On Friday afternoon, the Governor issued an Executive Order closing restaurant dining rooms and gyms for the duration of the state’s state of emergency, which expires May 8, but can be extended.

In the order, DeSantis pointed to a need for “social distancing” to try to prevent the spread of the highly contagious and deadly virus known as COVID-19.

“I am committed to supporting retailers, restaurants and their employees as they pursue creative business practices that safely serve consumers during this temporary period of social distancing and … as governor, I am responsible for meeting the dangers presented to this state and its people by this emergency,” part of the order said.

The announcement will affect a huge part of Florida’s economy and workforce. It will last as long as Florida is in a state of emergency, which DeSantis declared March 9. The state Department of Business and Professional Regulation will have enforcement power.

Also mandated: “closures of gymnasiums and fitness centers within the State of Florida.”

DeSantis also closed beaches and more in two hard-hit South Florida counties.

The Governor has also directed all movie theaters, concert houses, auditoriums, playhouses, bowling alleys, arcades, gymnasiums, fitness studios and beaches to close in Broward County and Palm Beach County. It will remain in effect until the state of emergency ends.