Daily Mail obtains photos of hotel room housing Andrew Gillum the night another man overdosed

The Daily Mail has obtained photos inside a hotel room where former Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum was found with another man who was suspected of overdosing on crystal meth.

Florida Politics reported on the incident last week. In a statement, Gillum said he had consumed only alcohol during the night in question.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum said.

“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

Documents from the Miami Beach police department say baggies of crystal meth were found on the floor on that hotel room the night of the incident. All images below were first published by the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail also obtained pictures of what appear to be prescription drugs scattered along the floor of that hotel room. The city’s Fire-Rescue officers arrived at an address the night of March 12 corresponding with the Mondrian South Beach Hotel. The dispatch was “in reference to a cardiac arrest” involving an individual named Travis Dyson.

Dyson is described by the Daily Mail as an alleged male escort.

Another bag appearing to contain prescription pills was also spotted inside the hotel room, according to the outlet.

A third man, Aldo Mejias, was also present on the night in question. The police report says Mejias described the Gillum and Dyson as “under the influence of an unknown substance.” Again, Gillum asserts he had only been drinking.

“Mr. Mejias observed Mr. Gillum inside of the bathroom vomiting,” the report continues. Mejias then returned to Dyson, where he tried to conduct “chest compressions” and called police.

Upon arrival, “officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum. Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”

Fire rescue then “responded a second time to the hotel” regarding “a welfare check” on Mr. Gillum. Fire rescue stated that he was in stable condition and his vitals were normal.”

According to a summary from Miami Beach Police, “Mr. Gillum left the hotel room and returned to his residence without incident.”

The incident prompted Gillum — who was hired as a CNN contributor following his unsuccessful run for Governor — to enter rehab and pull back from his public-facing roles.

Gillum had been pushing to register voters and help raise money for the Florida Democratic Party.

“After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum said.

“Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.”