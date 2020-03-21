Tampa mayor Jane Castor says stay-at-home order is likely in the coming days

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says Tampa residents should prepare for a stay-at-home order in the coming days.

In a press conference Saturday, Castor said that if Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t declare a stay-at-home order at the state level, that order will likely come here at the local level.

“While we know this raises some concerns for a lot of people, we want to ease your minds a little,” said Castor. “A stay-at-home order does not mean that all businesses will be closing up shop.”

Castor said the essential businesses will remain open, even under a stay-at-home order. Those essential businesses include hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, as well as takeout, delivery and drive-thru food options.

Castor said she wants everyone to remain calm during this time, and she wants to reassure people that everything you need will be available to you.

“We understand that it’s going to be an inconvenience, it’s frustrating, but the quicker we take these steps, the quicker we’ll be able to get through this,” said Castor.

Castor said the goal of a stay-at-home order is social distancing.

She reminds people an order has not yet been put in place, she just wants to let people know, it is likely coming.

Castor said if a stay-at-home order is not issued at the state level by Monday, she and other city officials are planning to meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday to make a decision on a local order.