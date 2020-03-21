Tampa mayor Jane Castor says stay-at-home order is likely in the coming days

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor says Tampa residents should prepare for a stay-at-home order in the coming days.
In a press conference Saturday, Castor said that if Governor Ron DeSantis doesn’t declare a stay-at-home order at the state level, that order will likely come here at the local level.
“While we know this raises some concerns for a lot of people, we want to ease your minds a little,” said Castor. “A stay-at-home order does not mean that all businesses will be closing up shop.”
Castor said the essential businesses will remain open, even under a stay-at-home order. Those essential businesses include hospitals, pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations, as well as takeout, delivery and drive-thru food options.
Castor said she wants everyone to remain calm during this time, and she wants to reassure people that everything you need will be available to you.
“We understand that it’s going to be an inconvenience, it’s frustrating, but the quicker we take these steps, the quicker we’ll be able to get through this,” said Castor.
Castor said the goal of a stay-at-home order is social distancing.
She reminds people an order has not yet been put in place, she just wants to let people know, it is likely coming.
Castor said if a stay-at-home order is not issued at the state level by Monday, she and other city officials are planning to meet at 1:30 p.m. on Monday to make a decision on a local order.
John Kociuba
March 21, 2020 at 8:01 pm
Dear Citizens ~
Re: Constitutional Law
She has absolutely no authority to order citizens of the United States home imprisonment! Zero AUTHORITY! Do you understand?
Only the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES under authorization of THE GREAT SEAL can give that order ONLY during times of UNLAWFUL INSURRECTION and INVASION!
“National Emergency?” Constitutionally Invalid! “Defense Authorization Atc?” Codified law not one word withstanding!
THIS IS WHY GOVERNMENT STOPPED TEACHING OUR CHILDREN TRUE CIVICS!
A joint effort to self quarantine and private sector cooperation to temporarily close businesses is Constitutionally responsible!
Closing down small restaurants whilst keeping LARGE CHAINS open defeats the purpose!
Do not allow these pro communist anus legislation power grabbers to lie to you about true law!
Kevin Slaw
March 21, 2020 at 8:23 pm
DeSantis has been leading from behind throughout this. A state shut down order will come within a day or two of Tampa’s order.