As Florida hunkers down, Marion Hammer launches tone deaf attacks

The only thing worse than a sore loser is a sore winner.

Saturday afternoon, NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer sent out screed bashing Senate President Bill Galvano for backing a bill that would close the gun-show “loophole” for private gun sales, even though the 2020 Legislative Session is over and the bill’s 15 minutes in the spotlight was more than two months ago.

As restaurants are shutting down, beaches are closing and jobs are disappearing, she thought now was good time to gloat about a months-old victory. It was already clear timeliness isn’t one of her virtues.

Apparently, tact isn’t either.

She spewed 400 words of bile, denigrating Galvano and Sen. Tom Lee, who sponsored the bill, for having the audacity to file bills they believe in. She also resurrected the nonissue of Galvano accepting committee contributions from Everytown for Gun Safety.

She must’ve missed the memo that Michael Bloomberg isn’t running for President anymore, because she’s still weaponizing that, too.

Her diatribe also casts Donald Trump Jr. as some beacon of morality and wonders how the media could “forget an issue so intense” that it got the attention of the President’s son, someone who offers his unsolicited opinion on anything and everything.

You know what? No. Just no.

People buying guns from dingy flea market vendors may be important to Hammer, but the media and lawmakers have been kept busy by more pressing concerns.

Now isn’t the time for her to be sending out spurious attacks, especially against someone who spent the last days of his final Session as Senate President working to ensure the state had the resources to respond this crisis.

Hammer can take all the credit she wants for the bill dying, but trying to pit people against each other now speaks more to her tone deafness than the character of her targets.