fbpx
Connect with us

Emails & Opinions

As Florida hunkers down, Marion Hammer launches tone deaf attacks

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Takeaways from Tallahassee — Session wrap-up

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Blake Dowling: Corona world

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 3.20.20: Bipartisanship — coronavirus lifeline — Christie — Trujillo — Chinese drugs

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Community Health Centers deserve priority position coronavirus resource allocation

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.20.20
Marion Hammer is objecting to the Senate closing a ‘gun loophole.’

Emails & Opinions

As Florida hunkers down, Marion Hammer launches tone deaf attacks

Now isn’t the time.

on

The only thing worse than a sore loser is a sore winner.

Saturday afternoon, NRA lobbyist Marion Hammer sent out screed bashing Senate President Bill Galvano for backing a bill that would close the gun-show “loophole” for private gun sales, even though the 2020 Legislative Session is over and the bill’s 15 minutes in the spotlight was more than two months ago.

As restaurants are shutting down, beaches are closing and jobs are disappearing, she thought now was good time to gloat about a months-old victory. It was already clear timeliness isn’t one of her virtues.

Apparently, tact isn’t either.

She spewed 400 words of bile, denigrating Galvano and Sen. Tom Lee, who sponsored the bill, for having the audacity to file bills they believe in. She also resurrected the nonissue of Galvano accepting committee contributions from Everytown for Gun Safety.

She must’ve missed the memo that Michael Bloomberg isn’t running for President anymore, because she’s still weaponizing that, too.

Her diatribe also casts Donald Trump Jr. as some beacon of morality and wonders how the media could “forget an issue so intense” that it got the attention of the President’s son, someone who offers his unsolicited opinion on anything and everything.

You know what? No. Just no.

People buying guns from dingy flea market vendors may be important to Hammer, but the media and lawmakers have been kept busy by more pressing concerns.

Now isn’t the time for her to be sending out spurious attacks, especially against someone who spent the last days of his final Session as Senate President working to ensure the state had the resources to respond this crisis.

Hammer can take all the credit she wants for the bill dying, but trying to pit people against each other now speaks more to her tone deafness than the character of her targets.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

4 Comments

4 Comments

  1. Amy Roberts

    March 21, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    I think those of her kind are going to be put out to pasture after all this is over.

    Reply

  2. John Kociuba

    March 21, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    Dear Citizens ~

    Re: Anti 2nd Amendment R- Bill Galvano and R- Tom Lee.

    No time for Judas Republicans in Florida. Maybe they should seek political aspirations in New Jersey?

    P.S. Amy Robert’s is a twat!

    TRUMP2020! NRA ALL THE WAY! AMERICA FIRST! INFOWARS.COM BANNED.VIDEO THEEPOCHTIMES.COM

    Reply

  3. Billy seber Trump

    March 21, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    I support Marion Hammer 100%. She is a fighter for the 2nd Amendment, which is under attack from the left. Galvano is nothing more than. a tool of Bloomberg. He accepted $500,000 from Bloomberg, lets not forget that. And Tom Lee, whom I had much respect for, until he heard the bill that Galvano was pushing.

    Reply

  4. Glenda, the good one

    March 21, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Go lick doorknobs in Wuhan you old witch

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.