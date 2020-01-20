Bill Galvano defends 2018 Mike Bloomberg funds from Don Jr. attack

Senate President Bill Galvano is defending the half-million dollars in campaign contributions he accepted from Mike Bloomberg‘s pro-gun control political committee in 2018 after Twitter attacks from Donald Trump Jr., U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz and Andrew Pollock rained down over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

In September 2018, the Tampa Bay Times reported that Galvano’s fundraising committee, Innovate Florida, took two contributions totaling $500,000 from Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund.

On Sunday night, after Awr Hawkins, a columnist for Breitbart, latched onto the story, Galvano responded to the criticism.

“I do not support Michael Bloomberg’s campaign for challenging President Donald Trump and I am working to make sure that President Trump is re-elected,” Galvano said in a statement to Florida Politics.

Bloomberg, a former New York City Mayor, entered the fray for the Democratic presidential nomination in November to challenge the President.

Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 that left 17 victims dead and 17 injured, the Senate President led a majority of Republicans and two Democrats to pass school safety legislation. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and House Speaker José Oliva also backed the proposal (SB 7026), now law.

“The legislation we passed in the Florida Senate was in response to a horrific shooting at a high school that rocked all Floridians to our core,” Galvano said.

After Breitbart picked up the story, the President’s eldest son lambasted Galvano for accepting the Bloomberg donations.

“Any supposed ‘Republican’ who proudly accepts money from Mini Mike Bloomberg and is supportive of his gun control agenda is nothing more than a stone cold RINO,” Trump Jr. told The Daily Wire. “The last thing Florida Republicans need is a liberal, gun-grabbing Bloomberg minion leading them in the State Senate.”

Galvano in 2018 said he would not apologize for accepting the funds and that he was “grateful for the support” from Bloomberg.

“After that legislative action, we received support from many who wanted to see Republican governance continue last election cycle,” Galvano said. “And I am proud to say that, at the helm of Senate campaigns last cycle, we were successfully able to maintain Republican control of the Senate. That support elected Republicans, and one thing Don Jr. and I will absolutely always agree on is our support to re-elect President Donald Trump, and I proudly support that joint effort.”

And U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a defender of President, retweeted a link to the Breitbart column.

“Republicans. Taking money from Bloomberg. In Florida. To pass gun control. No. No. No,” the Pensacola-area Republican tweeted.

And Pollock, a gun rights advocate whose daughter died in the Parkland shooting, tweeted out the Breitbart article Saturday:

“Democrats exploited the murder of my daughter. I never imagined a Republican would do the same, but that’s exactly what Bill Galvano did He took $500,000 from Bloomberg & tried to reinstate disgraced Sheriff Scott Israel This boils my blood! #FixIt”

In a separate tweet the day before, he uploaded a screenshot showing the two donations.

The attacks came at the end of the first week of this year’s 60-day Legislative Session.

Both Breitbart and the Daily Wire incorrectly noted Galvano is the incoming Senate President. He has been Senate President since November 2018.