DeSantis administration: No shelter-in-place order on the horizon— yet

Members of Gov. Ron DeSantis administration say there’s no shelter-in-place order on the horizon for Florida. But the need for one is being re-assessed every day.
In a phone conversation with state lawmakers, Jared Moskowitz, director of the Division Emergency Management, said DeSantis has looked closely at similar orders that were issued in California and New York.
But there’s a progression that would likely occur before a “stay-home” order was issued here. The Governor would likely order only essential businesses could open and put in place a statewide curfew before considering such a step.
“At the moment, there is nothing to announce or on the horizon,” Moskowitz said.
He also said DeSantis is concerned about the mental health toll such an order will deliver. That’s especially concerning as there’s no timeline on how the pandemic will impact the lfie of Floridians.
“If you close for 14 days, who’s to say it will open again on the 15th day,” Moskowitz stressed
Both Rep. Anna Eskamani, an Orlando Democrat, and Sen. Lori Berman, a Delray Beach Democrat, said they have received calls from a number of constituents expressing a desire for a shelter-in-place order.
Moskowitz noted that in New York there was a couple days notice before a stay-home order went into effect.
Much of the call with lawmakers addressed the challenging logistics in preparing the state for a rapidly increasing number of positive tests.
On Sunday, the number of positive cases climbed above 1,000 in Florida for the first time.
Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said he can’t give a projection at this rate for how many cases the state will ultimately see. But state officials are preparing for the worst.
The state saw its first positive test on March 1. In the subsequent weeks, the state has monitored exposure and growth rates. But it’s still early to get a handle on growth trends.
The state has prepared for a “medical surge” if necessary. The state has 60,000 available hospital beds, and has purchased 3,000 more. There’s plans being put in motion to establish isolation centers so patients can be kept out of hospitals to reduce exposure for other patients and staff.
The new beds can also be used to utilize wings of hospitals not in use, and officials are exploring how abandoned hospital facilities throughout the state could be used.
Mary Mayhew, Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, said she’s been in regular contact with nursing homes and assisted living facilities statewide about the importance of screening staff and reducing exposure.
The state is expecting a supply of 1,500 collection swabs to come in soon and a similar sized delivery in a week. About millions of new N95 medical masks have been purchased by the state and will come in through the week to help reduce exposure for medical professionals.
Marlene
March 22, 2020 at 8:14 pm
Should have been ordered weeks go. The Governor is an idiot and a sycophant.
John Kociuba
March 22, 2020 at 8:33 pm
Oh shut the hell up you filthy lowlife Communist! America has a Constitution and rule of law! Obviously something you know nothing about! Go to California or New York if the Constitution bothers you!
Shut the whole State down? 21.3 million people for 1,000 cases x 3 projected infections? 3,000 people?
TURN YOUR TV OFF!
Angry Floridian
March 22, 2020 at 8:29 pm
So, throw all the sick in isolation centers… that’s your answer… all this plan will do is prevent people from getting tested for fear of ending up in one of these “centers.” More sick people infecting the rest. Give the order to shelter in home, you idiot.
John Kociuba
March 22, 2020 at 8:36 pm
Another dummy! So sick of these uneducated CNN/MSNBC couch commandos who despise our Constitution!
Yes! The infected go to isolation centers because that’s how you deal with airborne viruses.
HON. FL. GOV. RON DESANTIS IS AN EXCELLENT LEADER!
Angry Floridian
March 22, 2020 at 8:47 pm
“airborne” who’s the dummy?
Thomas Knapp
March 22, 2020 at 8:45 pm
Let me make this simple:
Floridians have put up with quite a bit of nonsense in humoring our politicians’ attempts to appease the panicked, but we won’t put up with that.
No such order will be obeyed, nor should it be.
It will be ignored.
And if attempts are made to enforce it, then things will get REALLY ugly. Especially for the enforcers and their bosses.