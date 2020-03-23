Duval County update: 39 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths

Jacksonville’s tally of coronavirus cases ticked up slightly Sunday night.

The total number of Duval County cases of COVID-19 increased to 39 according to the 6 p.m. update issued by the Florida Department of Health. That’s up by two cases compared to earlier in the day.

Two cases in Jacksonville have resulted in deaths and nine people have been hospitalized, according to the DOH website and news release issued by the agency.

Both Duval County deaths were elderly men in their 80s. In total 20 Duval cases are men and 17 are women. The youngest is a 20-year-old and the oldest is 91. The average age of those infected in Duval County is 65.

On social media, Jacksonville restaurants and bars are desperately pointing out they still have pickup and home delivery service in efforts to maintain their clientele.

Kathy’s Table announced on Facebook it will begin offering drive-through pickup at their Southside location, located at 7035 Philips Hwy, starting Monday.



Crispy’s restaurant and bar on Main Street posted on Facebook that they “will have $15 bottles of select wines available” for pickup or delivery.



Eddis and Sons Hand Crafted Cheesesteaks, which opened this week, said it is offering curbside delivery with a pay-by-phone option.



Most of the coronavirus cases in the county have affected local residents, though the health department lists two non-Duval residents who tested positive in the county, though they are Florida residents. Of the total positives, five are travel-related while 13 are not travel-related and another 21 cases are unknown.

In Duval County, a total of 406 people have been tested for the virus. Out of those, 329 people have tested negative while results are still pending for 40 tests, the DOH said.

According to the DOH website and dashboard tracking COVID-19 statistics, there are a total of 1,007 reported cases in Florida with 13 deaths attributed to the virus so far.

Out of the total number of cases, 937 are people who live in the Sunshine State while another 70 are nonresidents. A total of 9,783 tests have been administered while 7,990 of those have tested negative and another 963 are still pending.

There were 33,073 cases across the United States as of 7 p.m. Sunday with 347 total deaths recorded. Globally, 329,862 people have contracted the new coronavirus, causing 13,664 deaths.